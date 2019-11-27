The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4 in the historic county courthouse in the center of Danielsville.
Agenda items include:
•Review financials
•Utility director's report: a) billing report; b) water requests; c) sewer requests
•Chairman’s reports: a) approve job descriptions
•Executive director’s report: a) follow-up to Seagraves Mill Lake Dam; b) follow up on Columbia Farms water line extension
•Around the director’s table
•Public comments:
•Closed session to discuss personnel matters, potential litigation, or land acquisition, lease or sale
