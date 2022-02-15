The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 8 a.m., Feb. 23 in the industrial authority office at 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville.
For a virtual meeting link, contact lnash@madisonco.us.
Agenda items include:
•Review financials: December 2021 and January 2022
•Water department report: a) billing period report – December 2021 and January 2022; b) purchased and produced water reports – annual and January 2022; c) water requests – Fortson Compton Road, Escoe Road, Garnett Ward, Ashley Drive, Pope Miller Road Thomas Road, Bond Road, Garnett Ward Road; d) sewer requests
•Chairman’s reports: a) welcome new board member: Benjamin Morris
•Executive director’s report
•Around the director’s table
•Personnel
