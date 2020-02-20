The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the historic county courthouse.
Agenda items include:
•Review financials: January 2020
•Utility director's report: a) Billing report – January 2020; b) Water requests – Corinth Church Road (three requests); Jot-Em Down Road; 6381 Hwy. 29 South (Privately owned independent living home going up. She is working with her engineer and surveyor); c) sewer requests
•Chairman’s reports: a) approval of amended organizational chart; b) draft resolution of Madison County IDBA personnel policy
•Executive director’s report: a) GEFA (Georgia Environmental Finance Authority) Executed Modification of Loan; b) Georgia DOT and Madison County IDBA Contract Agreement/MOU
•Around the director’s table: a) water and sewer infrastructure plan; b) water rate study
•Public comments
•Closed session to discuss personnel matters, potential litigation, or land acquisition, lease, or sale.
