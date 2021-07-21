The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 8 a.m., July 28 in the historic county courthouse.
Contact Lisa Nash for meeting registration link at lnash@madisonco.us
Agenda items include:
•Approve minutes
•Review financials: June 2021
•Utility director report: a) billing period report – June 2021; b) purchased and produced water reports; c) water requests; d) sewer requests
•Chairman’s reports
•Executive director’s report: a) Madison County Water Department rate and fee schedule; b) Seagraves Mill Lake Dam
•Around the director’s table
•Personnel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.