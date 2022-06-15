The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 8 a.m., Wednesday, June 22 at 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville.
Contact Lisa Nash for an online meeting registration link at lnash@madisonco.us
Agenda items include:
•Approve minutes:
•Review financials: a) May 2022
•Water department report: a) billing period report – May 2022, b) purchased and produced water reports, c) water requests and d) sewer requests
•Chairman’s reports: a) election for chair, vice-chair and treasurer/IDBA board
b) GEFA loan updates
•Executive director’s report: a) CDBG updates, b) filtration system project, c) private wells and Madison County IDBA/water partnerships, requirements outline, d) 1949 Hwy. 29 outreach
•Around the director’s table:
•Personnel
