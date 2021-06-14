The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 8 a.m., Wednesday, June 23 in the historic county courthouse in the center of Danielsville.
The meeting is also available virtually. Contact Lisa Nash for a meeting registration link at lnash@madisonco.us.
Agenda items include:
•Call to order: welcome new board member Jean Mullis
•Approve minutes
•Review financials:
•Utility director report: a) billing period report — May 2021; b) purchased and produced water reports; c) water requests; d) sewer requests
•Chairman’s reports: a) Madison County Water Department rate structure schedule; b) Madison County Water Department budget c) IDBA millage rates/deadline for submission to county – first week of August 2021
•Executive director’s report: a) Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) update; b) GEFA loan modification update
•Around the director’s table
•Personnel
