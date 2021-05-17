The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 25.
To attend the meeting virtually, email Lisa Nash at lnash@madisonco.us.
Agenda items include:
•Review financials: March and April 2021
•Utility Director report: a) billing period report – April 2021, b) purchased and produced water – quarter one/January – April; quarter two/May, c) water requests, d) sewer requests
•Chairman’s reports: a) Madison County Water Department rate structure schedule b) Madison County Water Department budget, c) IDBA millage rates/deadline for submission to county – first week of August 2021, d) local banking, e) monthly meeting times
•Executive Director’s report: a) Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG)
•Around the director’s table
•Personnel
