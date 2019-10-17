The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, in the historic county courthouse in the center of Danielsville.
Agenda items include:
•Review financials: September 2019 – Juanita Strickland, finance secretary
•Utility director report: a) billing report; b) water requests; c) sewer requests
•Chairman’s reports: a) IDA legal counsel discussion; b) approve 2020 proposed budget; c) approve job descriptions; d) ID & BA organizational chart
•Executive director’s report
•Around the director’s table: Please send Secretary Lisa Nash your best contact information. Invitation will be sent via email for new company calendar after approval
•Public comments
•Closed session to discuss personnel matters, potential litigation, or land acquisition, lease, or sale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.