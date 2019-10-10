The Madison County Industrial Development and Industrial Authority will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, in the historic county courthouse in the center of Danielsville.
Agenda items include:
•Approve minutes
•Approve financials: September 2019
•Water requests
•Sewer requests
•Utility director report: billing
•Other IDA-related issues: a. Approve 2020 proposed budget; b. Approve job descriptions
•Chairman’s special reports and recommendations:
•Closed session to discuss personnel matters, potential litigation, or land acquisition, lease or sale
