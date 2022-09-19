The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville.
For a virtual link, contact lnash@madisonco.us.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville.
For a virtual link, contact lnash@madisonco.us.
Agenda items include:
•Review financials: a) August 2022
•Water department report: a) billing period report – August 2022, b) purchased and produced water reports, c) water requests, d) sewer requests –
•Chairman’s reports: a) Madison County IDBA/BOC Joint Resolution needs to be submitted to the IDA office
•Executive director’s report: a) CDBG grant update: b) ARPA funds update, c) SPLOST funds request discussion and plan of submittal, d) economic development update, e) sewer service update
•Around the director’s table
•Personnel
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.