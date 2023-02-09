Madison County commissioners turned down a request to rezone an existing salvage yard on Hwy. 29 in Hull from “business” to “industrial.” Board members said the denial helps the county maintain its say on what industry may locate on the property just north of the Dogsboro intersection in southern Madison County.
Gene Nixon of Alewine & Nixon Properties sought to rezone his 18.22-acre property from B to I to bring his lawfully non-conforming existing used auto parts sales and metal recycling business into compliance with current zoning regulations.
Nixon’s business was in operation before zoning was implemented in the county in 1994. A new salvage yard would have to be zoned industrial under current regulations, but Nixon’s operation is “grandfathered in” because it predates the regulations.
Nixon said he had a buyer in mind, but that deal fell through. During the talk of a purchase, the prospective buyer approached the county zoning office about the property’s zoning. They were notified that any new owner would have to bring the property into compliance with the current zoning regulations. Nixon said he didn’t have any current buyers in mind, but he said he is open to selling at some point, and he said he sought the rezoning because he was advised by the zoning office that the property needed to be industrial.
Several residents in the area requested that the board of commissioners turn down the request. The county planning commission also advised the BOC to vote “No” on the rezoning, with the zoning board disapproving of the application by a 4-2 vote.
Nearby residents said there’s no telling what might be placed on the property if it’s zoned “industrial.” They noted that a dirty industry could negatively impact both the environment and property values.
Commissioners and BOC chairman Todd Higdon shared the concern about the uncertainty of what might come if an “industrial” zoning is approved at the property.
“Once it’s zoned industry, he (a buyer) wouldn’t necessarily have to come back before this board to get approved if he met all the criteria of being an industrial zone,” said Higdon. “The board has committed to picking the right industries to come into the county, the ones that are friendly to the subdivisions but yet still productive to the community from an economic standpoint.”
Commissioner Terry Chandler suggested the board table any action on Nixon’s request until new zoning regulations are passed. He noted that the county industrial classifications could be split into “industrial A, industrial B, industrial C” with clear designations about what industry is allowed in what zones. The current industrial classification has a wide range of allowable businesses. A tiered zoning approach would give the county greater control over what’s allowed in industrial areas.
Planning commission chairman Conolus Scott suggested that the commissioners go ahead and vote on the request as presented, adding that the zoning regulation revisions might happen or might not. County attorney Mike Pruett agreed that a vote on the request should happen.
Board members voted 3-2 to deny Nixon’s request, with Frank May, Brian Kirk and Derek Doster voting for the denial and Dennis Adams and Chandler voting against it.
In a separate matter, the board spoke at some length about whether to extend a camper permit for a man on Dove Drake Road who is building his own house but taking longer than what his permits allow. He was given a six-month extension on the camper permit and one year on the home building provided that he show the county inspections office that he is continuing to make progress. The office will make regular inspections of his property.
OTHER ZONING MATTERS
In other zoning matters Monday:
•The board granted a request by Tracey Galloway to rezone a two-acre portion of her 19.14-acre, A-2 property to A-R to allow for a two-acre split for an existing home. The property is located at 1008 Hwy. 172 in Colbert on map 0070, parcel 086, in District 5.
•The commissioners approved a request by Doug Stuchell to rezone a two-acre portion of his 16.38-acre property from A-2 to A-R to gift his son for a homesite. The property is located at 1144 Shoal Creek Road in Colbert on map 0059, parcel 110 (portion), in District 5.
•The BOC granted a request by Michael T. and Jennifer Roach to rezone their 8.65-acre property from A-2 to A-R to bring the lawfully, non-conforming parcel into compliance with current zoning regulations. The property is located at 3048 Hwy 29 N in Danielsville on map 0065, parcel 012, in District 4.
•The commissioners approved a request by Jim Fitzpatrick, husband of Leida Fitzpatrick, to rezone a 3.19-acre portion of her 67.49-acre, A-1 property to A-R to allow the tract across the road to be split off with existing home to sell. The property is located at 2123 Hwy 174 Danielsville on map 0037, parcel 029, in District 2.
•The commissioners granted a request by Byron Sexton to rezone his 21.95-acre property from A-1 to A-2 to bring the lawfully, non-conforming parcel into compliance with current zoning regulations. The property is located at 255 Collins Dudley Road in Danielsville on map 0061, parcel 034, in District 4.
•The board approved a request by Mark Pierce to rezone his 4.89-acre property from A-2 to A-R to bring the lawfully, non-conforming parcel into compliance with current zoning regulations and to allow 2.46 acres to be split and absorbed into adjoining property (0010/065). The property is located at 229 Morgan Road in Danielsville on map 0010, parcel 066, in District 1.
•The board approved a request by Mark Pierce, applicant for Jennifer Dyer, to rezone her 2.85-acre property from A-2 to A-R to bring the lawfully, non-conforming parcel into compliance with current zoning regulations. The property is located at 1484 Jot-Em-Down Road in Danielsville on map 0010, parcel 065, in District 1.
•The commissioners approved a request by Chester Mingledorff to rezone a 3.99-acre portion of his 37.79-acre property from A-1 to A-R to split off for a family member to live on. The property is located at 2546 Wesley Chapel Road in Danielsville on map 0010, parcel 072, in District 1.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Monday:
•The commissioners heard from tax commissioner Lamar Dalton about potentially changing software systems for his office. The proposed system will be more up to date in terms of its technical features and allow for better communications between the tax commissioner’s office and the tax appraisal office. The BOC asked Dalton to come back with specific dollar figures for switching companies.
•Commissioners heard a report from library director Aleta Turner, who told the board that the library had 11,319 patron visits between October and December of 2022, up 25.8 percent from the same months the previous year. Computer use at the library was also up 32.2 percent during those months compared to the previous year. Turner gave the board an update on programs that have been held at the library, including a visit from Hattie Thomas Whitehead, author of Linentown, who spoke to the MAD(ison) Writers Group in October. The library meeting room had some flooding after pipes burst during the Christmas week freeze. Higdon told Turner that the county will try to have its Feb. 18 event with Joanna and Tim Smolko, authors of Atomic Tunes: The Cold War in American and British Popular Music.
•Higdon spoke about Heather Laflam, a certified nurse midwife from Danielsville and wife of paramedic Shane Laflam, who is battling leukemia. “There are several benefits and fundraisers to help out this family,” said Higdon. “We’re going to do something for them to try and help that family out.”
•The recreation “Daddy/Daughter Dance” will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the old Danielsville gym. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
•The senior center is hosting a “murder mystery dinner” with a 50s sock/hop theme Feb. 16 at Grant Hill Farms. Doors open at 6:15. The dinner and show start at 7. Contact the senior center at 706-795-6250 for more information.
•The BOC has job openings. Visit the county website at madisoncountyga.us
•Two pipes are being replaced on Shoal Creek Road.
•Concrete was poured Monday for the handicap ramp at the county board of elections office.
•Higdon said Rep. Rob Leverett is introducing legislation to the General Assembly about soil amendments. “We have a good set of rules; we hope this gets passed through the House and on to the Senate,” he said.
