Madison County Government Complex

Madison County commissioners turned down a request to rezone an existing salvage yard on Hwy. 29 in Hull from “business” to “industrial.” Board members said the denial helps the county maintain its say on what industry may locate on the property just north of the Dogsboro intersection in southern Madison County.

Gene Nixon of Alewine & Nixon Properties sought to rezone his 18.22-acre property from B to I to bring his lawfully non-conforming existing used auto parts sales and metal recycling business into compliance with current zoning regulations.

