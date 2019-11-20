A 5-month-old male died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 98 Tuesday, Nov. 19.
A 5-year-old female also suffered life-threatening injuries. An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured and a 34-year-old Madison County resident, Tela Wood, was also injured in an accident that occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday when Wood turned her 1998 4Runner in front of a 1998 Peterbilt truck driven by Dallas Fordham, 51, Carlton. Fordham was not injured in the accident.
The Georgia State Patrol has not yet released identities of the deceased infant or the two children injured in the accident. A GSP spokesperson said charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.