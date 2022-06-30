The death of an 11-month-old girl left in a car at Walgreens in Danielsville appears to be an accident, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Oakley Bellamy of Danielsville was left for several hours in a car at the Danielsville store and was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional where she was pronounced dead.
No charges have been filed against the mother, but information from the investigation will be given to the district attorney’s office for consideration of charges.
According to Madison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jimmy Patton, the mother has two children and drops both off at separate daycare locations in Colbert while she works. Patton said she dropped one child off, then drove to work, apparently not realizing she hadn’t dropped off the other child.
“She thought she had dropped that child off and drove straight to work,” he said. “Everything is pointing to it being unintentional.”
Patton said investigators are still conducting interviews, adding that the mother’s phone will be reviewed to make sure there’s nothing indicating intentionality for what happened.
“She was more than distraught,” said Patton about the mother, who was given a ride to the hospital by a deputy.
