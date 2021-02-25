Comer Elementary first grade teacher Laura Minish, this year’s Madison County system-wide “Teacher of the Year,” blends her classroom skills with community involvement to strengthen her relationships with the students she teaches.
Minish began her teaching career at Hull-Sanford in pre-K but later transitioned to Comer Elementary, where she taught third grade until 2015, when she moved to first grade.
Minish says her passion is teaching children to read and that’s just one of the reasons she loves first grade.
“First grade is where they really begin to learn to read,” she said. “Teaching a child to read is giving them a gift that nobody can take away. It opens them up to a world where they can go anywhere in their minds.”
Minish said teaching literacy is powerful and is best represented by a quote by Jan Richardson, “what an honor it is to see lives changed forever by the simple yet profound joy of learning to read.”
In addition to her classroom responsibilities, Minish uses her time and energy to work on the leadership team at Comer, serves as the yearbook coordinator and designer, as an academic enrichment teacher in the B.E.Y.O.N.D. program and is also as a virtual course teacher since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.
Minish said the pandemic has presented an unprecedented challenge to the education system, but she also sees it as a real opportunity for growth.
“When things are hard, we do the hard things,” she said. “And the hard things are the things that are most worth doing.”
Minish is currently a member of the Canvas Cadre and was a member of the Canvas Early Adopters team, when the need for virtual education first began last spring due to the school closures.
“Canvas is a learning management system (LMS) that gives teachers the ability to manage and create powerful online learning experiences for students,” she said. “As educators in the midst of a pandemic, we are now experiencing a most unprecedented time to support both students and families. Having access to Canvas has made a positive impact on school culture.”
Being a member of the Cadre, it is Minish’s role to redeliver training to the teachers in her school in online groups with other teachers and one-on-one support sessions online and in person.
As a member of the Early Adopters team, she worked with teachers across the district to create blueprints for homepages that would allow teachers in the district to copy them into their own courses for easy start up. This team also worked to create content within courses to support face-to-face instruction and on digital learning days.
“I have teachers coming to me excited to share a new way in which they have used the Canvas platform to streamline instruction and routines,” she said. “And as a teacher, this technology gives me the ability to continue to teach even when I have to be away from my classroom.”
And as a mother of two, 8 and 5, Minish has the unique perspective of seeing the impact on them and to be grateful for the learning opportunities the technology has provided them.
She said that today’s major public education issue is two-fold: re-opening public school safely in the midst of a pandemic and virtual education.
“This issue is being faced head on by school leaders, teachers, parents and students,” she said. “Teachers, as lifelong learners, have had to become experts in the field of virtual instruction and have been asked to balance learning new technology while presenting standards-based learning experiences to meet all students needs both in face-to-face instruction as well as virtually. Without the desire to be a lifelong learner this task would be seemingly impossible.” She says it is an educational revolution.
BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS
Minish feels strongly that her ability to teach her students transcends the classroom.
“Relationships are the keystone for successful student-teacher interactions and ultimately impact how students learn in the classroom,” she said and to do that Minish said it is critical for teachers to be involved in the community.
“I make it a point to attend student’s extracurricular activities when invited,” she said. “I have attended plays, ballgames, church services, family funerals and recitals of current and former students. I have visited students in the hospital and shared the joys as well as the tragedies with (students and their families).”
Minish said she considers it an honor to be a part of each child’s life and strive to build relationships that surpass the classroom walls.
“So many of the students know me not necessarily because they have been in my homeroom but through the relationships established through such outreach opportunities,” she said.
And besides all this, Minish helps her husband Ben coach their son’s baseball teams. She and Ben are also actively involved in their church, Comer Baptist, where they participate in children’s events such as Vacation Bible School and community outreach projects, as well as other community sponsored events.
Minish also serves on the Comer city council, representing District 3.
MAKING A CONNECTION
Minish said all this helps her in various ways to connect to her students and the community as a whole. She firmly believes it is important to find one area of connection with each of her students. For example, she cited a student in her classroom who transferred from another school system. She said the child’s mother told her that her child had had a difficult start in kindergarten and how she felt as if the teacher had not been able to find a connection with her child. The mother went to say that they had moved in hopes that he would have an opportunity to have a fresh start at a new school.
“The words of this mother wounded my heart,” she recalled. “To think that one teacher has such an impact on a child’s desire to flourish or fade within an academic, social and emotional setting is a great responsibility and should not be taken lightly.”
If chosen as Georgia’s Teacher of the Year, she said she would work to emphasize that teaching is a calling.
“It is not for the faint of heart and it is a profession for those with a servant’s heart,” she said. “It is a profession that works for the good of all that is within a community. I would venture to say that in the midst of the shut-down it became evident to teacher, parents, students and all educational stakeholders just how valuable school is to communities across the nation.”
When thinking about the challenges they were all facing at the beginning of this school year, Minish wrote something to share and encourage her colleagues.
Thinking about the line “if you build it they will come” in the movie Field of Dreams, she went back and listened to the speech Terrance Mann (James Earl Jones) gives Ray (Kevin Costner) and as she listened she wrote these thoughts:
“Student will come, teachers. They will come to school for reasons they can’t imagine. They will turn into the parking lot not knowing what to expect. They will arrive at your doorstep as innocent children longing for the past. They’ll look around and they’ll walk into their classrooms and sit in their new chairs wearing new shoes on the most perfect morning and they’ll find they have a reserved seat somewhere along the row of desks. They will look upon you as a hero and they will watch you teach and it will be as if they dip themselves into magic waters. Memories will be so thick that teachers will have to brush them away from their faces. Students will come, teachers. The one constant through all the years has been school America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers that has been erased like a smartboard and created, then erased again, but school has marked the time. This room, this school reminds us of all that of what once was good and will be good again. Students will come teachers. Students will most definitely come.”
Parent Kelly Self said she had mixed emotions about her daughter’s return to school last fall during the pandemic but that her child’s experience has been a very positive one and that she truly enjoys going to school each day.
“I attribute this to her teacher, Mrs. Laura Minish,” Self said in her letter of recommendation.
“Laura’s dedication to the students in her classroom has always been evident, but never more so than this year,” Comer Principal Amanda Sailors wrote. “Laura holds a deep personal responsibility for the learning and growth of her students. This was most evident when she was recently quarantined and not able to be physically present in her classroom. Without any expectation or prompting, Laura chose to continue to instruct her students, using Canvas conferencing, a document camera and the help of her paraprofessional in the classroom to connect and teach remotely.”
Sailors also commended Minish’s “servant’s heart” for the Comer community in general, particularly in her church and on the city council. She said that Minish’s first response to a need is always “how can I help?”
“Laura exemplifies the qualities of a stellar first grade teacher,” fellow teacher Ashley Crowe wrote. “In my time in education I have worked with many teachers in a variety of settings. However, Laura embodies the very best qualities necessary to facilitate a warm, nurturing and academically engaging classroom…. Laura recognizes early on when students are struggling and meets the needs of the students where they are. Some examples include providing additional academic interventions in order to make that child successful, buying snacks for a child in her classroom as well as his brother so they will have something to eat after school and going over table manners and the proper way to brush their teeth in the mornings before coming to school. While every teacher encounters these struggles in the classroom, Laura is able to tackle these hurdles with grace and humility so that her students feel supported as well as loved.”
