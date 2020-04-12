Jackson EMC is monitoring the weather forecast and the potential impact on the area.
“We are ready to respond, if conditions warrant,” said JEMC leaders. “Current forecasts indicate a line of scattered storms with damaging winds and heavy rainfall could move across our service area Sunday night and in the early hours of Monday morning. As always, Jackson EMC linemen and contact center team members stand ready to respond to our members when needed.”
In addition to having an emergency plan for yourself and your family, consider the following electrical safety tips:
•Beware of fallen power lines. If you come upon a fallen power line, assume that it’s electrically charged. This includes cable TV feeds and telephone lines. Report any downed line to your power company. Report an outage to Jackson EMC at 1-800-245-4044, by visiting outage.jacksonemc.com or via the MyJacksonEMC mobile app.
•Take proper precautions when using a generator if you lose power. Place the generator outside the home, as CO fumes are odorless and can quickly overwhelm you indoors. Also, never connect generators to another power source such as power lines. The reverse flow of electricity or “backfeed” can electrocute an unsuspecting utility worker.
•Prepare for medical needs, such as having a plan for loved ones who depend on medical equipment that requires electricity. This includes backup power, extra supplies or going to an alternative location until the storm is over.
•A final helpful hint. In the event of a power outage, check your breaker panels before calling your power company. Check both the main breaker on the inside panel and outside disconnect (usually only found on newer homes) located close to your electric meter. If the breaker is tripped, it will be stopped halfway between "off" and "on." Turn the breaker off first and then back on to reset it. If you still have power in part of your home, check the individual breakers in the panel.
A complete list of items to prepare in homes and businesses before the storm is available on the Jackson EMC website at: www.jacksonemc.com/storm-center/storm-preparation.
RESOURCES
•Report Outages. Jackson EMC members should report outages to 1-800-245-4044, by visiting outage.jacksonemc.com or via the MyJacksonEMC mobile app.
•Outage updates and a map with current outages is available at: www.jacksonemc.com/storm
•Follow JEMC on Facebook and Twitter for important outage updates.
