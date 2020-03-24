In response to the spread of COVID-19, Jackson EMC offices will remain open for drive-through service only and there will be no disconnections for nonpayment through April 13.
Members are encouraged to pay what they can to avoid a larger bill amount later. Members who need to make payment arrangements, including those affected by COVID-19, are asked to contact Jackson EMC at 1-800-462-3691.
Members are encouraged to use the MyJacksonEMC mobile app or website to pay their bill, view their energy use or report an outage. More information is available at MyJacksonEMC.com.
Many employees are working remotely or have altered work schedules to minimize contact with other employees and members. The cooperative previously announced that many office personnel would work remotely until March 27. That has now been extended to April 13.
“We understand this is an unprecedented time for our residential and business members facing uncertain challenges,” said Chip Jakins, Jackson EMC President/CEO. “Rest assured, Jackson EMC is fully prepared to keep electricity flowing in our communities and serving our members.”
In the event of an outage, JEMC leaders say line crews are ready to respond to restore power.
Jackson EMC officials say there are:
•Strategically staffing linemen and other key personnel to limit potential exposure to COVID-19;
•Coordinating supplies and equipment with vendors to ensure reliable electric service in the event of an outage;
•Thoroughly sanitizing work spaces for employees who must report to a co-op facility;
•Using technology to meet with members and employees remotely.
Jackson EMC will continue to respond to the spread of COVID-19 based on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and our local, state and national governments. As the situation with COVID-19 changes, Jackson EMC will post updates to its response on the pandemic on its social media channels and at news.jacksonemc.com/coronavirus.
Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, the largest electric cooperative in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation, is headquartered 50 miles northeast of Atlanta in Jefferson. The cooperative serves more than 234,000 meters on 14,000 miles of energized wire. For more information, visit jacksonemc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.