As a result of growing community needs in response to the Coronavirus health emergency, the Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors held a special meeting March 31 to review applications for emergency support.
The board awarded a total $142,257 in special grants to area organizations:
•$10,000 to Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, in Athens, to help provide emergency food assistance in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Jackson, Madison, and Oglethorpe counties.
•$10,000 to Georgia Mountain Food Bank, in Gainesville, to help provide emergency food assistance in Hall and Lumpkin counties.
•$10,000 to Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry to help provide emergency food assistance in Gwinnett County.
•$10,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Flowery Branch to help provide rent, mortgage and food assistance in Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties.
•$10,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Gainesville to help provide rent and mortgage assistance in Hall County.
•$10,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Jefferson to provide rent and mortgage assistance in Jackson County.
•$10,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Lawrenceville to help provide rent and mortgage assistance in Gwinnett County.
•$8,857 to New Path 1010 to provide emergency food assistance to Barrow County seniors, Project Adam residential treatment program clients, and students.
•$8,000 to the Madison County School District to help provide food for its weekend backpack program, and for the installation of a SmartBus WiFi system that will provide Internet access to students who are digitally learning at home.
•$5,000 to Banks Jackson Food Bank to help provide emergency food assistance in Banks and Jackson counties.
•$5,000 to Community Helping Place, in Dahlonega, to help provide emergency food assistance in Lumpkin County.
•$5,000 to Lumpkin County Family Connection, in Dahlonega, to help provide emergency food for its Backpack Buddy Program.
•$5,000 to Salvation Army – Athens to help provide emergency housing and food assistance in Clarke, Madison and Oglethorpe counties.
•$5,000 to Salvation Army – Gainesville to help provide emergency housing and food assistance in Banks, Barrow, Hall and Jackson counties.
•$5,000 to Salvation Army – Gwinnett to help provide emergency housing and food assistance in Gwinnett County.
•$5,000 to Salvation Army – Toccoa to help provide emergency housing and food assistance in Franklin and Lumpkin counties.
•$3,600 to Commerce City Schools for the installation of a SmartBus WiFi system to provide Internet access to students who are digitally learning at home.
•$3,000 to Jefferson City Schools for the installation of a SmartBus WiFi system to provide Internet access to students who are digitally learning at home.
•$3,000 to Mending the Gap, in Lawrenceville, to provide emergency food assistance to Gwinnett County senior citizens.
•$3,000 to Norcross Meals on Wheels, for emergency food delivery to Gwinnett County senior citizens.
•$2,800 to Jackson County School System for the installation of a SmartBus WiFi system to provide Internet access to students who are digitally learning at home.
•$2,500 to Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church Food Pantry to provide emergency food assistance in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties.
•$2,500 to Happy Sacks, in Duluth, to help provide emergency food for its weekend backpacks for needy children in seven local schools.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 194,643 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program.
