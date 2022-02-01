Jackson Electric Membership Corporation and TruVista Communications will announce details of a new partnership to offer broadband services Thursday.
The Feb. 3 press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the South Wing of the State Capitol in Atlanta.
Details about any potential impact for Madison County, where many residents deal with consistently poor internet speeds, have not been released, but will be reported when available.
The press conference will come after Gov. Brian Kemp held a Tuesday press conference to announce that almost $408 million in federal funds will be distributed to help communities, households and businesses in 70 Georgia counties access to faster and more reliable broadband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.