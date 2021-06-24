Former Madison County Commission Chairman John Scarborough has announced his candidacy for the District 3 position on the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Theresa Bettis recently resigned from that post. And a special election will be held in November to fill the remainder of her term. Qualifying will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 16-18.
“I feel my experience and familiarity with the requirements and duties of the office makes me an ideal fit for the position,” said Scarborough. “Madison County would not incur any expense for training as I am already a certified commissioner in Georgia. I offer and can provide immediate input and interaction with respect to county and state operations. I would appreciate your consideration and your vote in the upcoming election.”
