The Madison County Board of Education met Friday morning and took one personnel action without discussion, accepting the resignation of Madison County High School drama teacher Brian Jones.
Latest Madison News
- Jackson graduates from Georgia Southwestern State
- LETTER: Thank you to The Madison County Journal
- Jones resigns as MCHS drama teacher
- LETTER: Night-time noise ordinance limits are too high
- Local students recognized at Piedmont
- IDA to meet Friday
- Citizens group to meet Jan. 27
- UNG announces President’s Roll, Dean’s List
Most Popular
Articles
- BOE re-elects Hooper as chairman
- Hull man faces assault charge
- Hull mayoral issue sees partial resolution
- BOC contracts with firm to conduct retail audits
- 911 center receives 46 storm calls, has power outage
- Colbert council hears water runoff complaint
- Raiders piling up wins, but coach says team must stay hungry
- Spectrum gets $18.4 million to expand broadband services in Madison County
- Hit and run reported on Vineyards Creek Church Road
- MITCHAM: Stetson, a tall tale that is actually true
Images
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.