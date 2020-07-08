The Madison County Journal won first place for local news coverage in 2019 from the Georgia Press Association among weekly newspapers of similar size in Georgia.
The Blackshear Times took second and The Champion in Decatur was third.
The Journal received a total of six awards in “Division F” of the Better Newspapers Contest. Zach Mitcham won first place for “enterprise story.” Wesleigh Sagon won first for “photo essay.” Kyle Funderburk took second for best “sports photograph.” Margie Richards and Zach Mitcham finished third for the category of “education writing.” And Zach Mitcham finished third in “editorial writing.”
