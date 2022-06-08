The Madison County Journal won nine awards from the Georgia Press Association’s “Better Newspaper Contest” for its 2021 coverage of the county, including second place general excellence for like-sized newspapers across the state.
Awards received included:
•General excellence, second place
•Editorial pages, first place
•Serious column, first place, Zach Mitcham
•Humorous column, first place, Zach Mitcham
•Sports coverage story, first place, Zach Mitcham
•Feature photo, first place, Zach Mitcham
•Lifestyle/feature column, third place, Zach Mitcham
•Lifestyle coverage, second place
•Headline writing, third place
