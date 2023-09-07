An opportunity of historical epic proportion and creative uniqueness presented itself to the Madison County High School JROTC program on Aug. 25 and 26. Nine out of 153 cadets were selected to attend the Red Tail Flight Academy in Tuskegee, Alabama, by their JROTC instructors Colonel (Ret) Robert Stuart and First Sergeant (Ret) Francisco Ramey.
The cadets were received with an introduction from the Red Tail Flight Academy staff, led by Johnny Montgomery, director of flight operations, and Stephen Barlow and Kaleem Santos, certified flight instructors (CFI). Their briefing included: flight simulator training, basic single and dual-engine aircraft and their basic operational functions, Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) before and after all aircraft maneuvers.
A brief history lesson was provided to the cadets on the rigorous training that the pilots of Tuskegee Institute had to endure to become military pilots and become some of the first African American commissioned officers in the United States Army Air Forces.
The cadets were also chaperoned throughout the campus of Tuskegee University by the Army ROTC who highlighted several engineering majors that are available to the students including mechanical, aerospace, aeronautical, astronautical and space engineering.
Nevertheless, the highlight that most of the cadets were waiting for was taking flight on one of the single-engine aircraft and they did not disappoint, MCHS JROTC leaders said. They were ready and did extremely well, according to Barlow: “they were the best group that ever came through our Flight Academy.
“They were very respectful, engaged and followed directions as instructed from the beginning to the end,” he added. "Awesome group that represented your school, program and community with great pride."
“We hope to make this a bi-annual event with the hopes of it becoming an interest with our students for their future goals,” MCHS JROTC leaders said about the opportunity. “Thank you to our district and administrative leaders for supporting this adventure.”
