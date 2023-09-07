An opportunity of historical epic proportion and creative uniqueness presented itself to the Madison County High School JROTC program on Aug. 25 and 26. Nine out of 153 cadets were selected to attend the Red Tail Flight Academy in Tuskegee, Alabama, by their JROTC instructors Colonel (Ret) Robert Stuart and First Sergeant (Ret) Francisco Ramey.

The cadets were received with an introduction from the Red Tail Flight Academy staff, led by Johnny Montgomery, director of flight operations, and Stephen Barlow and Kaleem Santos, certified flight instructors (CFI). Their briefing included: flight simulator training, basic single and dual-engine aircraft and their basic operational functions, Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) before and after all aircraft maneuvers.

