Madison County Probate Judge Cody Cross released the following press release Tuesday about upcoming court business:
NOTICE CONCERNING PROBATE COURT TRAFFIC COURT DATES FOR THE MONTHS OF MARCH, APRIL, AND MAY 2020:
Out of concern for the safety of the public, all probate court traffic court dates originally scheduled for the months of March, April, and May, 2020 have been rescheduled to take place on July 13, 14, and 15, 2020. Court will begin at 4:00 p.m. on these dates. Notice of a defendant’s specific court date will be mailed to each defendant originally cited to appear in the probate court. Notice will also be mailed to all bond agents and attorneys. Any person cited to appear may call the probate court at 706-795-6365 to get further information concerning the new court dates. Minor traffic citations may be paid prior to the court date. Please visit our website at https://madisoncountyprobatecourtga.us/ for further information and payment methods.
NOTICE CONCERNING WEAPONS CARRY LICENSES:
NEW WEAPONS CARRY LICENSES – Due to the extension of the Declaration of Judicial Emergency, new Weapons Carry Licenses cannot be processed until the expiration of the Declaration on May 13, 2020. If the Declaration is not extended, the court will be able to process new Weapons Carry License applications beginning May 14, 2020 and will temporarily be by appointment only.
RENEWAL WEAPONS CARRY LICENSES – The probate court will begin processing renewal Weapons Carry Licenses on May 4, 2020 and will temporarily be by appointment only. If your Weapons Carry License has a March, April or May 2020 expiration date, you may contact the probate court at 706-795-6365 to make an appointment to renew your Weapons Carry License. Please visit our website at https://madisoncountyprobatecourtga.us/ for further details.
NOTICE CONCERNING ESTATE FILINGS:
The probate court remains staffed and available to answer any procedural questions concerning estate matters by telephone between 8:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m. The court will continue to accept and process all filings by fax, email, and regular mail. Any hearing, if necessary, will take place by videoconference or rescheduled to take place after May 14, 2020.
NOTICE CONCERNING VITAL RECORDS AND MARRIAGE LICENSES:
The probate court remains available to issue vital records and marriage licenses. Please call the office at 706-795-6365 to obtain assistance with a birth/death certificate or to make an appointment to obtain a marriage license. The applications for vital record requests and for Marriage Licenses can be found on our website and can be submitted electronically. Please call the office prior to electronically submitting an application or record request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.