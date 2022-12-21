An appeal by City of Hull attorney Nefertara Clark to have Paul Walton reinstituted as mayor of Hull until a permanent ruling can be made on his eligibility for the office was dismissed by a judge Monday.

Clark filed a motion Dec. 7 for Walton to “be able to continue his term as mayor until the expiration of his term and/or a new mayor is qualified and elected.” She said the city is in need of leadership, with many matters going unaddressed.

