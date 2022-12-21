An appeal by City of Hull attorney Nefertara Clark to have Paul Walton reinstituted as mayor of Hull until a permanent ruling can be made on his eligibility for the office was dismissed by a judge Monday.
Clark filed a motion Dec. 7 for Walton to “be able to continue his term as mayor until the expiration of his term and/or a new mayor is qualified and elected.” She said the city is in need of leadership, with many matters going unaddressed.
But Walton will not be able to resume his duties as mayor in the days prior to a Jan. 5 hearing to determine his eligibility for the seat.
Hull currently has only two council members and is unable to take any votes due to a lack of a quorum. The two members, John Barber and Mike McElroy, filed suit Nov. 18 against Walton, seeking a declaratory judgment from a judge to clarify that Walton is no longer legally the mayor of Madison County’s smallest town and hasn’t been mayor since he qualified to run for U.S. Congress in May of this year.
Walton contends that his term officially ends at the end of this year, not next year, and that there was no overlap between the two positions.
The two parties dispute whether a 2018 or 2021 city charter determine the mayor’s term. Walton says his term was set to end at the end of 2022. Dale Perry, attorney for Barber and McElroy, say the council decided to stagger its terms so that municipal elections would be held in odd-numbered years, as other cities in the state have done. They say Walton’s term was scheduled to end Dec. 31, 2023, which would mean his qualification for U.S. Congress rendered him ineligible to continue as Hull’s mayor.
But that issue remains to be determined at a Jan. 5 hearing.
Jeffery Malcom, Chief Judge of Superior Courts in the Northern Judicial Circuit, issued an order Monday declaring that Clark didn’t have the legal authority to file an action on behalf of the city without direction from the mayor and council. Clark submitted the action not for Walton or the council, but as a representative of the city itself, noting that her job as city attorney is to look out for the best interests of the city.
Clark said she intended to serve as a friend of the court in the matter, offering information as needed. But Perry argued that the “The City of Hull is a legal fiction,” and can’t be a party to the proceedings, except as it relates to the mayor and council.
He also said it’s a conflict of interest for Clark to act opposite of Barber and McElroy, since she is the city attorney and represents the council.
Malcom ruled that Perry was right and dismissed her motion.
“…Ms. Clark lacked the authority as City Attorney for the City of Hull to file her pleadings on behalf of the City,” he wrote. “Further, even if she has authorization, her duty to both the Mayor and the City Council members gives rise to an unreconciled conflict of interest.”
