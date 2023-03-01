Paul Walton is no longer Mayor of Hull.
Superior Court Chief Judge Jeffery Malcom signed an order Feb. 27 granting a judgment for Hull council members John Barber and Mike McElroy, who filed suit against Walton in late 2022, asking the judge to rule that Walton vacated his seat when he qualified to run for U.S. Congress last year.
“The court finds for the plaintiffs as a matter of law,” the order read. “The defendant is hereby ordered to turn over to the city attorney all city property, keys to city buildings and property, credit cards and city records.”
The City of Hull has been in a state of paralysis for months, with only two of four seats filled at the council table and no votes able to be taken due to a lack of a quorum.
During a Feb. 22 hearing on Walton’s status as mayor, Judge Malcom said the city needs to take steps to straighten out its situation. Another hearing is set before the judge at 9:30 a.m., March 15 in Madison County Superior Court for attorney attorneys involved in the case, including Dale Perry, who represents council members Barber and McElroy; Willie Woodruff, who represents Walton; and Nefertara Clark, who represents the City of Hull, to “propose ideas of how to operate the city until an election can be held.”
The next available election date for Hull will be in June. This will include elections for two council seats and the mayor’s post.
Walton declined to comment on the ruling at this time.
The case involved lengthy arguments over when Walton’s term was actually supposed to end. Walton ran unopposed in 2019 to fill the seat after Mike Jones resigned as mayor. That term ended Dec. 31, 2021. But no election was held in 2021 for a new term for the mayor’s seat. Walton said the city charter stipulates that an official holds his or her seat until a replacement is sworn in, whether or not an election is held. Walton said he was still eligible to serve as mayor despite qualifying to run for U.S. Congress in 2022. No elections were held for the mayor’s post in 2022.
The plaintiffs in the case maintained that according to Georgia law, Walton was ineligible for the mayor’s post once he qualified to run for Congress, and the judge ruled in their favor.
