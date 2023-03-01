Paul Walton is no longer Mayor of Hull.

Superior Court Chief Judge Jeffery Malcom signed an order Feb. 27 granting a judgment for Hull council members John Barber and Mike McElroy, who filed suit against Walton in late 2022, asking the judge to rule that Walton vacated his seat when he qualified to run for U.S. Congress last year.

