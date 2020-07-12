The State of Georgia’s June net tax collections approached $1.94 billion, for a decrease of $187 million, or 8.8 percent, compared to June 2019 when net tax collections totaled roughly $2.12 billion.
Net tax collections for FY 2020 currently total almost $22.75 billion, which reflects a decrease of roughly $1.04 billion, or 4.4 percent, compared to fiscal year-ending June 30, 2019 when net tax revenues totaled more than $23.79 billion.
However, due to the Georgia income tax filing deadline extension related to tax year 2019, total net collections for FY 2020 are not yet final.
•Individual income tax: Individual income tax collections decreased by $5.8 million, or 0.6 percent, compared to FY 2019 when income tax collections totaled more than $1.04 billion. Individual income tax refunds issued — net of voided checks — were up $48.2 million or 44.4 percent. Individual estimated tax payments were down $126.4 million, or 69.7 percent, from last year. Income tax withholding payments for the month increased by $138 million, or 16 percent. Individual income tax return payments were up $60.3 million, or 265.4 percent, over last year. All other categories, including non-resident return payments, were down a combined $29.5 million.
•Sales and use tax: Gross sales and use tax collections totaled approximately $1.04 billion, which was a decrease of $28.8 million, or 2.7 percent, compared to FY 2019. Net sales and use tax fell by $10.2 million, or 1.9 percent, compared to June 2019 when net sales tax totaled $527.7 million. The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments decreased by $20.1 million, or 3.8 percent, from last year to a total of $513.7 million while sales tax refunds increased by $1.5 million to a total of nearly $8.7 million for the month.
•Corporate income tax: Corporate income tax collections totaled nearly $98.3 million for a decrease of $127.6 million, or 56.5 percent, from last year when corporate tax collections totaled $225.8 million. Corporate income tax refunds (net of voids) increased by $9.2 million, or 40.9 percent, over last year. Corporate estimated tax payments decreased by $117 million, or 53.9 percent, from June 2019. All other corporate tax types, including corporate income tax payments, were down a combined $1.4 million.
•Motor fuel taxes: Motor fuel tax collections decreased by $24.5 million, or 14.9 percent, compared to FY 2019.
•Motor vehicle - tag and title fees: Motor vehicle tag and title fees increased by nearly $2.4 million, or 8.4 percent, while Title Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections declined by $19.9 million, or 31.2 percent, compared to last year.
