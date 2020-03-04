Katie Cross has qualified as a candidate for the Clerk of Superior Court of Madison County.
“I would like to announce that I have qualified as a Republican candidate for the office of Clerk of Superior Court,” she said. “Please consider voting for me in the May 19, 2020 election.”
Cross was appointed to serve as Clerk of Superior Court upon the retirement of long-time Clerk, Michelle Strickland, in February of 2019. She has been employed in the office of the Madison County Clerk of Superior Court since 2017 and served as a Deputy Clerk and the Chief Deputy Clerk. Cross was born and raised in Danielsville and said she desires to continue serving citizens in the capacity as clerk.
“During my tenure, I have completed all mandatory training requirements for a Superior Court Clerk,” she said. “The current staff and I have extensive training and years of hands-on experience dealing with the many duties of the office, including the filing, docketing and processing of all civil, criminal, juvenile and real estate matters. Under my supervision the office has maintained timely submissions and dispositions to the Georgia Crime Information Center, Georgia Superior Court Clerk’s Authority, Department of Driver’s Services and the Supreme Court of Georgia. Furthermore, I make detailed reports to the Madison County Board of Commissioners on a monthly basis that discloses all expenditures and income generated by the Clerk’s office.”
Cross said she understands the challenges of the job.
“I understand the importance of meticulous record-keeping and the preservation of documents, as well as their easy, efficient retrieval,” she said. “I pledge to continue to make all public records easily accessible and retrievable. Assembling Grand Juries and Juries for civil and criminal matters is a vital responsibility and I am very experienced with regard to this task. I have established an excellent working relationship with our judges, attorneys, officers of the court, government agencies and officials, and board of commissioners.”
Cross said that she and her staff will “strive to maintain good relationships for the benefit of all those seeking assistance from the Clerk’s office, and we remain committed to serving you.”
“I would greatly appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve as your Clerk of Superior Court and humbly ask for your vote,” she said. “Please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions or concerns at 706-612-5951. Please feel free to leave a message if I am unable to answer due to being in court.”
