Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday that the state’s shelter-in-place order will expire April 30 and that certain businesses will be able to open this weekend.
“Given favorable data, enhanced testing and approval of our health care professionals, we will allow gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, aestheticians, their respective schools and massage therapists to re-open their doors this Friday, April 24,” said Kemp. "…Theaters, social clubs and restaurant dine in services will be allowed to open on Monday, April 27.”
The Governor said social distancing standards remain in place.
“The entities with which I’m opening aren’t opening as business as usual,” he said.
Kemp said businesses should “screen workers for fever and respiratory illness, wearing gloves and masks if appropriate, separating work spaces by at least six feet and teleworking where at all possible and implementing staggered shifts.”
He said bars, nightclubs, operators of amusement park rides and live performance venues will remain closed for the time being.
“We will get Georgians back to work safely without undermining the progress we all have made in this battle against COVID-19,” said Kemp.
Kemp also said holding in-person services at church is allowed with strict social distancing protocols.
