Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he will extend the emergency shelter-in-place order through May 13.
“This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities,” said Kemp. “We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing, and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together.”
Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and Speaker House Speaker David Ralston agreed that it’s necessary for the public health emergency to be renewed and will not request a special legislative session, which was tentatively scheduled for April 15.
