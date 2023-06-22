Animal kennels recently took center stage at county meetings.
During the Board of Commissioner’s June 5 public hearing, property owner Marcia Young requested to rezone her two adjoining properties of 6.48 and 7.07 acres from A1 to A2 to combine into one parcel and bring into compliance with zoning regulations.
The properties, located at 6274 and 6278 Hwy. 191 in Comer, are currently the site of Little Heart’s Kennel.
Young said the request was to help the business maintain its livelihood and that it would not adversely affect the community, but her request was opposed by several neighboring residents.
One item of concern mentioned was the volume of dogs. Planning and Zoning Commission chairman Conolus Scott noted that the owner reports having around 200 dogs on the property.
Residents’ concerns included the possibility for fecal matter runoff and noise related to the high volume. They were also concerned about the welfare of the dogs at the kennel.
“200 dogs is an outrage — nobody can take care of that many dogs,” Meredith Patterson said. “My concern is for the animals, so I want to speak on their behalf and I just hope that we don’t legitimize a puppy mill by giving them permission to continue operating this kennel.”
She noted that the high volume could impact the ability to feed dogs well, properly care for them and give them access to the outside area.
Lisa Milot, an Athens-Clarke County resident and professor on animal welfare law, has worked with jurisdictions on animal welfare cases before and spoke about documented issues at Little Heart’s Kennel.
According to Milot, Little Heart’s is one of only three Georgia dog breeding facilities listed in the Humane Society’s “Horrible Hundred” list for 2023.
She said the kennel is also labeled “urgent risk,” by the Georgia Department of Agriculture, meaning there is a high likelihood for problems and the state must inspect it more times a year.
Inspection reports from the last year included three failed inspections and mentions of two possible stop orders. Of the nine times the state inspector tried to visit the property in the last year during regular business hours, six times there was no one on the property to let the inspector in.
She also noted that the high volume and close quarters likely breed disease which can be communicable to humans.
“I think you should seriously consider if this is a business Madison County wants to make a special exception for and grant a rezoning to,” Milot said.
The BOC ultimately voted to deny the request for rezoning.
Also, at the following June 6 public hearing of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the planners voted unanimously to recommend a moratorium on accepting conditional use applications for dog kennels due to a recent influx in kennel requests.
The moratorium would allow time for further research and discussion of guidelines that could be implemented to regulate future kennels. Planners discussed a number of ideas that nearby Oconee County has implemented including a limit on the number of breeding dogs.
Existing kennels would be grandfathered in under current ordinances so any new regulations would not affect them, county attorney Mike Pruett added.
“I do think we should take a hard look at putting some additional requirements because we are already going to become a dog park, or become the county they all run to,” Scott said.
The BOC is set to discuss the moratorium recommendation at its June 26 meeting.
