A public celebration to honor and thank the workers of Madison County will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, September 7 (Labor Day) at the Memorial Park in Danielsville.
“This will be a festive occasion to thank our workers for the service that they give,” organizers said.
Hot dogs and drinks will be offered free to park visitors. Food and drink will be provided by the Madison County Pastors and Laymen’s Association.
The event will be “Covid-sensitive.” Vehicles with occupants will be admitted to the park, but it will be closed to foot traffic and gatherings. Masks are highly recommended, and will be available for those who need one. To adhere to covid-sensitive guidelines, all food will be wrapped and packaged, and cold drinks will be served in cans or bottles.
Around the park will be stations staffed by representatives of the many workers of Madison County who contribute to the county economy and welfare. This will include fire, rescue, and police workers, farm, commercial and food service workers, school, health care and delivery services, postal workers, and others. Balloons and giveaways will be available for kids of all ages.
“9th District Opportunity, Inc. will be present to provide information for workers and others who are eligible for various types of financial support during these difficult times,” organizers said.
While entry to the park is free, visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to drop off at the gazebo for the Madison County Food Bank. The event is hosted by the Worker’s Celebration Committee, chaired by Conolus Scott.
“Labor Day is a traditional day to celebrate our workers, and especially this year they deserve our honor and thanks,” organizers said. “Bring the family out for a drive-around and enjoy Labor Day at the Park.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.