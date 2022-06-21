Former Madison County girls’ basketball coach Dan Lampe will be the next District 2 representative on the county school board.
Lampe edged incumbent Angie McGinnis 321-295 (52.1 to 47.9 percent) Tuesday in the non-partisan runoff.
McGinnis will serve through the end of 2022, and Lampe’s four-year term will begin Jan. 1, 2023. School board chairman Robert Hooper retained his seat this year, running unopposed in District 1, and will also begin a new four-year term that day. Elections for BOE districts 3-5 will be in 2024.
“Really, it’s not like a victorious type thing; it’s more like the gravity of everything hitting you,” said Lampe after the votes were tallied. “There’s so much to do, just to bring transparency and everything to the BOE. I don’t know what one person is going to be able to do on it, but I’m definitely going to bring everything I brought to the basketball court, all the passion, I’m going to bring that to this arena as well, just bring it out to people, this is what it is, this is what’s going on, just turn on the lights to the whole thing.”
There was one Republican runoff on the ballot, with Mike Collins favored over Vernon Jones (1,470 to 578) for the GOP nomination for the U.S. House District 10 race.
Madison County Democrats had several choices to make in the runoff. Jessica Allen Fore was favored 133-123 over Tabitha Johnson-Green for the House District 10 Democratic nomination.
At the state level, local Democrats preferred Charlie Bailey over Kwanza Hall (189-74) for the party’s nomination for lieutenant governor. Bee Nguyen was favored 227-33 over Dee Dawkins-Haigler for the party’s choice for secretary of state. Janice Laws Robinson was favored 191-67 over Raphael Baker for the party’s nomination for insurance commissioner. And William “Will” Boddie, Jr. was favored 161-95 as the party’s nomination for labor commissioner.
The general elections will be held Nov. 8, with party nominees facing off. Madison County voters will also vote on whether to allow liquor by the drink, which would allow restaurants to serve mixed drinks in the county but would not open the door for liquor stores.
Turnout was low for the June 21 runoffs, with just 2,347 out of 20,861 (11.4 percent) registered voters in the county casting a ballot.
