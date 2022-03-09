Dan Lampe is out after 15 years as Madison County High School’s head girls’ basketball coach.
Superintendent Michael Williams confirmed Tuesday evening that Lampe will not be back as the MCHS coach in the 2022-23 season. He declined further comment.
Lampe appeared before the school board Tuesday evening and expressed bewilderment with his dismissal, presenting the board with a written timeline of events leading to his firing, adding that he wanted to clarify that: “I haven’t been accused of anything. I haven’t done anything wrong.”
Lampe said he planned to retire as a teacher but continue coaching and was enthusiastically informed by high school principal Jamie Dixon this would be great. Then, two weeks later, as he began planning for summer basketball, he said he sent an email to Dixon a couple of weeks later to confirm that he would be back next year. He said Williams and Dixon then met.
According to Lampe’s timeline of events, he was then told that the program needed a new face. He said he was told the team needed a coach in the building and he said he agreed to continue teaching. Then, he said he was told he could reapply for his job but that he was not being fired.
Lampe urged the school board Tuesday to get involved and find out why there was an abrupt change in his status for next season. He said he would like to meet with the board to talk about more details.
After Lampe took his seat, the BOE moved on to the next agenda item without comment from the school board or superintendent on Lampe’s statements. The school board often meets in closed session to discuss personnel, but there was no closed session Tuesday evening.
Lampe, whose team went 8-18 in 2021-22, finishes his MCHS career with 250 wins, four region championships, one final four, three Elite Eights and three Sweet 16 appearances with 10 state appearances and 11 players signing basketball scholarships.
“I have loved every part of being the Lady Raiders’ coach,” wrote Lampe in his packet to the board, requesting their help. “I love the kids, I love the practices, I love the games, I love going to the grocery store and talking about what the next season will be like, picking up hay from a farmer that asks how is the knee of the girl you had that was a McDonald’s All-American. If I don’t coach another day here in Madison County, I have had enough friendships and memories to last me the rest of my life. For that, I will be forever thankful for what the BOE has afforded me.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the school board heard from Williams, who said interviews for Colbert principal’s position will be held Friday. He reported that there are currently zero student covid cases, with one transportation staff member with a positive case.
School student populations are expected to be up at every school next year, and mobile classroom units for Ila and Comer Elementary Schools are planned in 2022-23.
Sales tax collections were $259,728 for February, which assistant superintendent Mandy Wommack said is slightly down from January, but still a good number. She told the board “things are really backed up” regarding any school construction projects these days and to keep that in mind during planning for 2023 projects. Wommack said construction of the new transportation facility is going well. The school board will likely tour the facility in April.
Williams noted the sharp increases in fuel costs, which affects the school budget, adding that the system was paying $2.86 per gallon on Feb. 3 and $4.45 a gallon March 7. He said he expects that cost to keep rising.
Assistant superintendent Dr. Jody Goodroe said summer school for grades kindergarten through eighth grade will be available June 6-16 for those facing learning gaps. He said a career signing day will be held May 5 for high schoolers who have secured jobs straight out of high school. Williams said the event last year was great, with a big turnout.
Madison County also received renewal of its “Charter School System” status for another five years.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
The following school employees have announced their retirement:
•Diane Caudell, school bookkeeper
•Tina Halcomb, teacher
•William Kytle, bus mechanic
•Carol Sapp, paraprofessional
The following employees have announced their resignation:
•Jennifer Adam, finance director
•MaryBeth Branyan, school nurse — Ila
•Olivia Hanson, After school program
•Nikki Heaton, paraprofessional
•Michelle Krolikowski, teacher
•Lori Ober, teacher
•Jonathan Phillips, teacher
•Susy Sarna, After school program director
•Heather Thompson, teacher
•Laura Westmoreland, teacher
•Mark Wilson, teacher
The board approved the following personnel recommendations from the superintendent:
•Colbert: hire Mary Hooker to replace A. Evans as a paraprofessional; hire Teri Roberts to replace S. Reynolds as an interventionist
•Comer: approve additional duties as an after-school paraprofessional for Ali Trump
•MCHS: approve Delores Ruff as a long-term substitute for J. Russell, effective April 27
•Transportation: approve Victoria Long as a full-time bus driver to replace J. Hayne; hire Stephen Patterson as a bus mechanic to replace Chistopher Reeve.
