Madison County resident Larry Cox has announced his candidacy for the chairman’s post on the Madison County Board of Commissioners. He will run as a Republican.
“I am a strong, fiscal conservative and will protect our taxpayers’ money,” Cox said. “We need bold leadership in Madison County that will end the political games and focus on delivering real results for the citizens of our county. As chairman, I will use my decades of experience in the private sector to ensure we stop out of control spending while creating economic opportunity and job stability. I will lead with complete transparency and will always put the people of Madison County first.”
Cox and his wife, Linda, have one son and three grandchildren and have lived in the Harrison Community for 22 years. Cox owns a beef cattle operation in Madison County and says farming has always been in his blood.
He is a member of the Madison County Cattleman’s Association, the Chamber of Commerce, Farm Bureau and the Rotary Club of Madison County. He serves as chairman of the Literacy Program where he and Linda, along with other members, tutor students at Ila Elementary to improve their reading skills. He also serves as chairman of the Rotary Club Scholarship Committee that awards Madison County High School seniors with college scholarships. In addition, he also serves on the REACH Scholarship Committee supporting middle school students with future college scholarships.
“My wife and I also fund a personal scholarship to a well deserving student in our county,” Cox added.
The couple also volunteers with the Madison County Food Bank where Cox serves on the committee of the Food to Kids program. They are also supportive of TJ & Friends and participate in the group’s fundraisers for cancer patients, where funds raised go directly to local citizens suffering with cancer to help offset expenses.
“Linda and I both come from humble families,” Cox said. “My father was in the Navy and then worked for 30-plus years at General Motors and was also a farmer. My mother worked in the lunchroom at a local school for many years. Farming has always been a tradition in our family and this is one reason we moved to Madison County.”
Cox attended business school in Atlanta and was drafted into the Army, serving as a military policeman.
“I was honorably discharged after serving my country for two years,” he said. “I consider it a great privilege to have served in our armed forces and am so proud that our son is a Marine.”
Following that, Cox served seven years with the Gwinnett County Police Department starting out as the youngest patrolman and eventually rising to the rank of detective and later as a Uniform Division Sergeant. Upon leaving the police department, he pursued a career with United Parcel Service, retiring after 27 years of service.
“I began as a UPS driver and worked my way up to corporate management,” Cox said. “Throughout my career there, I held numerous positions ranging from operations manager, industrial engineering and customer service, just to name a few. My last assignment with UPS was as telecommunications manager, which required me to create and maintain a budget of $30 million for the telecommunications centers. Through this, I successfully created and utilized budgets that were streamlined and operated within their means.”
Cox noted that he started at the bottom and worked his way up at every job he held.
“By applying an honest, hard and unwavering work ethic, I gained the trust of my superiors and was honored to be promoted to important higher positions within the companies,” he said. “My four decades in the military, police department and business has taught me how to work with people to give their best. I understand what it means to be a servant leader. A good leader must listen, build consensus, and then act in the best interest of those he is working for.”
Cox said his goal, if elected BOC chairman, will be to listen to the citizens’ needs with an open mind and work closely with the cities, all departments, constitutional officers, the Chamber of Commerce, Board of Education and the Industrial Development Authority.
“As a cattle farmer, I understand the need to protect our robust agriculture industry within Madison County but also understand that we need to bring new business in order to relieve the tax burden on our citizens,” Cox said. “Our county needs to live within a budget just like we do at home. My training and dedication through the years will enable me to help move the county in the right direction. I am looking forward to meeting many more citizens in the near future and listening to the issues that are important to them.”
Cox said he pledges to keep citizens informed on the state of the county by presenting a yearly report at the close of the calendar year. He also pledges to donate his first month’s salary each year to one of Madison County’s non-profit organizations, such as the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS), Madison County Food to Kids Program, Madison County Food Bank and Broad River Foundation, or one of many others.
“I would appreciate your vote so that together we can and will bring our vision of a brighter future to all Madison County citizens,” Cox said. “Please feel free to email or call me with any questions or concerns you may have.”
His email address is Larrymcox12@yahoo.com and his cell phone number is 678-234-4934.
