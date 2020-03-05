Larry Stewart has announced his candidacy for the District 2 seat on the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Stewart, a Republican and a lifelong resident of Madison County, graduated from Madison County High School and then from Athens Technical College in the field of information technology. He worked in the computer field for over 25 years, including 22 at Athens Regional Medical Center. He has spent the past 26 years in the financial equity markets.
"I believe this past experience will enable me to understand and deal effectively with our county needs," said Stewart.
Stewart noted that his father was an independent business man in Madison County for many years. He said he and his wife have been married for 48 years, adding "I could not have asked for a better partner and soulmate."
"I am running for this seat because I care deeply and have for many years about the needs and future of our county," said Stewart. "If elected, I will make it priority number one to see that property taxes are kept as low as possible. I want to see that the hard-earned money that our taxpayers pay every year is spent wisely and that we get the best value that is possible for that money."
Stewart said the county also needs to attract business and industry.
"This will provide good jobs for our residents and generate property and sales taxes to offset the ever-growing burden on our property owners," he said. "At the same time, I will do everything I can to preserve the rich agricultural heritage that we all enjoy."
The District 2 candidate said he wants to see transparency in the county government, "so that you, the taxpayer, will always see where your money is going."
"We have a lot of work ahead during the next four years and I pledge to serve you the best way possible," he said. "I ask for your support and vote in the upcoming May primary. Help me so that I can help you."
