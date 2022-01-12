Madison County leaders talked last week about the need for more sewer services in the county to attract commercial growth.
“The question (for businesses) is, do you have the capacity to accept our discharge?” said commissioner Dennis Adams during a joint meeting of the county commissioners and industrial authority at the county library Jan. 6. “Here, we don’t have the sewer for them to tie to even calculate that. That’s probably one of the biggest challenges the IDA will have. Even after we get water available everywhere, we still have the fact that we don’t have sewer available. To draw industry, multi-family housing, things like that, that’s a drawback (not to have sewer services).”
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said “the topic of sewer is going to have to come in to play a lot sooner than later.”
He said the growth in Jackson County is headed for Madison County.
“We know the expansion of that battery plant (in Commerce) is already being graded,” said Higdon. “Right up from that is another plant that is being graded. They’re all going to end up living here as long as the moratoriums are in place there.”
He added that “Colbert is being infiltrated with homes at a large rate.”
The county industrial authority operates a sewer plant in Hull near the elementary school that serves several businesses in the area. It has a capacity of 50,000 gallons of sewage treatment and could be expanded to handle 100,000 gallons a day.
Industrial authority members say the plant was inappropriately placed years ago so that sewage must be pumped uphill to be treated.
“Part of the comprehensive plan or certainly the larger picture is there needs to be a sewer facility located elsewhere in the county,” said industrial authority chairman Josh Chandler.
Commissioner Derek Doster said the county needs to look at the big picture and include the county’s municipalities in that outlook.
“You have to consider our cities,” he said. “Some have sewer, some don’t. It’s a hard question… We just have to start thinking about it holistically.”
Higdon said the Hull sewer system needs to be expanded. He said the county has missed out on sewage customers in recent years in Hull.
Commissioner Brian Kirk agreed.
“We’d like to have commercial growth in that (Hull) area,” said Kirk. “That system is not going to be adequate for much of anything (at current capacity).”
Industrial authority executive director Frank Ginn said that before the plant capacity is increased, studies should be done.
“Before you want to go up in capacity, you probably want to do a waste-load allocation on receiving streams,” said Ginn. “The plant sits on the border between the Oconee River and the Broad River, so you could conceivably do waste-load allocation studies on either direction.”
“Get away from the drip fields,” Chandler added.
Chandler said it’s difficult to predict where businesses will want to locate.
“As Marc (Perry) has said, it’s hard to build it where you think they’re going to come,” he said.
