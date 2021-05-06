Various Madison County leaders from the county, cities schools and more took the podium in the Jackson EMC community room April 29 to talk about the state of affairs in Madison County.
The mood of the event was upbeat with the general consensus that the state of the county is better than this time last year.
SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT OFFERS OVERVIEW
Madison County School Superintendent reviewed the challenges of the past year, going back to the school shutdown and uncertainties last spring.
“It was hard to see our kids leave and we thought we’d see them in a week or two but that didn’t happen,” he said of the shutdown.
After the shutdown, school officials began to work on making online learning feasible for all students, using sales tax funds to make sure each student had a laptop and partnering with Jackson EMC and T-Mobile to provide mobile hotspots. The schools provided meals to students over the shutdown and the summer.
“The next challenge was reopening schools in the fall,” said Williams. “We knew the best place for our kids was in the school building. And it came with some challenges. We had to put guidelines together, but we knew we wanted our kids in school.”
Williams said 85 percent of students returned in the fall, with 15 percent choosing virtual learning. He said virtual learners are now less than five percent of the student population.
“People told me we would not last two weeks,” said Williams of the beginning of school. “We’re down to 19 days in this school year, y’all (drawing applause). I’m very appreciative and thankful to our staff, our students, our parents, our community and the work they’ve done throughout this year.”
The superintendent said the school system saw a 10-percent reduction in state funding in 2020-21 but also received support from the federal government to get through the pandemic. He noted that the local tax rate was not increased despite the budget strains.
Williams said the school system ranks in the top 20 percent of Georgia and had its highest-ever graduation rate last year at 95 percent.
He said the schools plan to open in the fall face to face.
“We plan to start in fall face to face and will begin to readjust our guidelines,” said Williams. “Hopefully with the vaccine and the numbers decreasing we’ll be able to minimize those guidelines and get back to as normal as possible.”
Williams said there were over 200 Pre-K student applications at the Early Learning Center, though capacity is at 132, adding that another class could be added for the fall.
He spoke about facility needs, noting that Comer and Ila Elementary Schools both need more classroom space. He said the schools are planning to construct a new bus shop to replace the current one built in 1956.
The superintendent said Madison County student demographics are changing. He noted that 67.9 percent of students are white, 12.5 percent Hispanic, 10.3 percent African American, 5.3 percent multi-racial and 2.7 percent Asian.
He said the schools will receive $8.8 million from the American Rescue Plan. He said a portion must be spent on helping students with learning loss due to the pandemic. The schools are looking at how best to use the funding and may consider helping the county government in its efforts to bring broadband to all county residents.
Williams said the next Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) will be up for renewal in March of next year. If renewed, the school system will use the funds to continue debt payments on the high school expansion, with the debt scheduled to be paid off in 2027. He said the school system is also talking about plans for a fine arts center, ag center and additional classrooms.
He said he is excited about the new high school Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program that will begin in the fall.
And he concluded his talk by noting that he is “excited about where we are as a school system and a community.”
CHAIRMAN TALKS ISSUES
County commission chairman Todd Higdon also spoke and said there’s a lot going on in the county. He praised the city officials at the event and said the cities and county are a unit, not separate entities. He noted that he met with the mayors last week to discuss a proposed one-cent, countywide transportation sales tax that would also be allocated to the cities, most likely divided based on road miles.
“If this passes, in 10 years we could have 80 percent of this county repaved, starting with the cities,” he said.
Higdon said businesses and industry are needed. He referenced Georgia Renewable Power.
“Everything has a little bit of downside, but if you look at the pluses and minuses, it was a home run for this county,” he said. “And we’re looking for more, not necessarily in that same line.”
The chairman urged businesses to sign up as Chamber members and said the Chamber website, madisoncountyga.org, is a tremendous source, both for businesses and citizens.
Higdon said growth is coming, noting that the county building inspection office is permitting 50-to-75 homes per month.
He said the county aims to bring broadband to all citizens, adding that internet providers are taking note of Madison County’s plans and wanting to work with the county.
“We want one of the best broadbands in the state and I’ve asked them to use us a role model,” he said.
The chairman praised the school system and its work in educating kids over the pandemic year, saying it deserves an award for that.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE OFFERS STATS
Captain Jimmy Patton with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office told the group that the recent decision by commissioners to boost deputy pay by early $6,000 per officer has helped the department get back to full staff.
“It effectively got us back to where we need to be,” he said. “We’re real appreciative to the board of commissioners for that.”
He offered some statistics for Jan. 1 through April 22, noting that there have been 35,316 calls to 911, with 8,574 to the sheriff’s office, with 405 arrests, including 112 for drugs, 24 for DUI and 46 for domestic incidents. There have been 1,515 traffic stops with 304 citations. There have been 30 subpoenas issued, but he said that’s about to dramatically increase with criminal proceedings back in court.
“Hopefully we’ll move some of these (criminal cases) through the system that have been stacking up the last year and a half,” he said.
— There were several other speakers at the “state-of-the-county” event and The Journal will have a second story in next week’s issue.
