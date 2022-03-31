Local leaders talked last week about growth, about agriculture, about infrastructure, about working together.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the county school system hosted a “state-of-the-county” event March 22 at the school board office where municipal, school and county leaders gave an overview of what’s happening in the county and what’s ahead.
Here’s a rundown of what was discussed:
SCHOOLS
Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams said “government entities are coming together like never before since I’ve been here.”
He noted that the school system completed its five-year accreditation renewal, which is required for students to be eligible to get the HOPE Scholarship. The system also completed its five-year “charter system renewal,” which allows the system to waive certain state requirements as long as academic targets are met. The system also had a 95.3 percent graduation rate for 2021, the highest in the system’s history. He noted that schools had 40 days left of class, with graduation set for May 28 in the high school stadium for about 240 graduates.
“We have a really good and strong school system and it’s only getting better, but it’s not because of me; it’s not because of our board of education, it takes everybody in this community — students, parents, teachers, the commissioners, city leaders, county leaders, it takes everybody to make a successful school system,” said Williams. “And I just want to say thank you for your support of our school system.”
The schools had a five-year strategic planning process several years ago that serves as a guide for the system.
“We’re seeing some growth and I expect in the fall we will see our students increase,” said Williams.
The superintendent shared the following current enrollment numbers: Colbert Elementary, 427 students; Comer Elementary, 385; Danielsville Elementary, 445; Hull-Sanford Elementary, 513; Ila Elementary, 452; Madison County Middle School, 1,200; and Madison County High School, 1,296.
Williams said Ila and Comer elementary schools will have mobile units in the fall. Ila was constructed in 1956 and there are plans to build a new Ila Elementary in the next few years.
The superintendent said the 2022-23 budget is being prepared and that state revenues have been good and that schools will be fully funded after a couple of years of cuts. He said the local tax digest has been strong, “and we expect that to hold steady.” Williams noted that the school millage rate has remained the same since 2007. “I don’t expect to see an increase there,” he said. “And I know the board is considering a rollback of the millage rate for this upcoming year and that would be a great tax break for everyone.” One mill currently generates $817,000.
Williams said the system expects to see a decrease in federal funds. The 2020 Census showed less poverty in Madison County than before. Federal dollars are determined by poverty numbers. “Our poverty numbers decreased from around 25 percent to around 18 percent,” he said. “So we expect a cut, and I don’t believe that’s accurate. I don’t know if people just didn’t fill out the Census, but we will see less funding there.”
The superintendent said education sales tax revenue is growing.
“We still have debt we have to pay, and that includes the high school and Comer Elementary,” said Williams, noting that renewal of the one-cent sales tax for education will be on the May 24 ballot.
Williams said the school system wants to build an ag center and a fine arts center. “We’ve been in touch with the commissioners and ag center group about making that happen,” he said.
School staff will start back to school July 25 for the 2022-23 school year, with students returning Aug. 1.
COUNTY COMMISSION
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said that during covid, “people tried to stay distanced and everything was shut down.” “But what we saw in the past year, we’re starting to see community unity and involvement,” he said. “I appreciate people being here (at the state of the county event), but next time bring a friend. I’d like to see more community involvement.”
Higdon praised the county commissioners for going 12 months with all unanimous votes. “I think we done that not only unity amongst the board but that the people elected a good group of gentlemen that has the mindset of being proactive until retroactive,” he said. “If you come to one of the board of commissioners’ meetings, you’ll hear that the board will be split about midway through a topic or rezone, and then you’ll hear them talk it out.”
Higdon said 2021 was a busy year.
“We were able to help the IDA out, eliminating old debt, the highest interest rate debt they had been carrying for years. So it only made sense for taxpayers to save money be eliminating debt. We’re not trying to be debt free, because debt is a good thing. Debt means you’re getting something done. As long as you can afford the debt, it’s OK….We did this not only to save money but to be progressive in the future. We have other projects that may come up next week that may account for that $1.5 million we just helped them alleviate, but this is the process of being proactive.”
Higdon said the transportation sales tax that passed will significantly help the county. He noted that the county had worked with about $1.5 million from annually to pave roads. That’s about 10 quarter mile roads or one Neese-Commerce. But with the new transportation one-cent tax, the county will have an additional $2.5 million a year to pave roads. The county has 576 miles of roads, with 423 paved miles. “We have a lot of roads to keep up,” said Higdon.
The chairman said Christina Baxter and Lacy Baker in the BOC office have discovered 147 mistakes in road mileage that have been on the books over the past 50 years. “It’s cleared up now; it was an eight-week project,” he said. Higdon said Baker has found 143 dirt roads in the county that the BOC didn’t know was there, because they were never named. He said he expects that number to rise.
“We’re tracking these and we’re going to name these private drives,” he said, adding that this will help emergency workers who need to find residences on these roads. “These are some of the smaller projects we have going on, but they’re actually very large.”
Higdon said he expects movement on an ag center this year. He also said the county is looking at a 55,000-square foot community center to serve seniors and local youth, an approximate $5.5 million project.
Like others, the chairman said growth is coming.
“I don’t know that we can get in front of it fast enough, especially from a board of education standpoint, because you heard the numbers of the schools,” he said. “So the county is going to be forced to do something.”
Higdon revisions of the county’s subdivision ordinances are in the works. He mentioned having “community standards” for housing. “We are going to ask for a better standard of housing than we’re getting,” he said. “I know materials are very expensive right now, but there shouldn’t be a $250,000 house built on a dirt road. Look for more paved roads and end to future built dirt roads.”
Higdon said a developer coming in and splitting a property, then putting a driveway in with four houses and falsely promises the buyers that the county will pave the road in a year. He said developers aren’t going to be allowed to do that.
“You split that property, you pave that road,” said Higdon about planned regulations ahead. “Because I got enough roads I got to maintain that’s already dirt.”
CARLTON
Cynthia Hobbs, mayor of Carlton, led off the event, noting that Carlton has completed two road projects, First Street and Fifth Avenue. She said the town is using federal coronavirus relief funds to revamp its electronics and telemetry in its well houses and will install generators for the wells. She said three new families have moved into town. “We’re excited about getting new citizens,” she said. A cleanup day will be held in the town in April. Hobbs said the city would like to drill another well. “It’s always good to have some redundancy,” she said. The mayor said she is pushing for people to participate in the city.
COLBERT
Jonathan Pou, mayor pro tem and acting mayor for the City of Colbert, thanked Chris Peck, who recently resigned as the town’s longtime mayor, for his service to the town. Pou said the town had the Fourth of July parade last year and will have a bigger parade this year. He noted that Colbert First Baptist hosted the Christmas in Colbert this past year. He said the town is using American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to improve stormwater drainage coming off the railroad tracks and Hwy. 72 that dumps on to the south side of the city and Third Avenue. He also said ARP funds will be used for water line upgrades, which will help with fire protection and Insurance Services Office (ISO) ratings. Pou said repairs continue on the old Colbert school building. “We hope to get that where it’s more usable,” he said. Pou said a number of houses have been built along Shoal Creek and Fifth Avenue. “We have hopefully new developments coming in that will improve Colbert and bring in even more new families,” he said. He said the city is planning to improve its community park to make it more family friendly. Pou said transportation sales tax money will be used on road paving and sidewalks.
COMER
Comer Mayor Jimmy Yarbrough said “growth is coming, not just to Comer or the county; it’s coming everywhere.” “And we have a special opportunity to determine what our county is going to look like in the next 10, 20, even the next 50 years,” he said. Yarbrough thanked BOC chairman Todd Higdon for “spearheading the comprehensive plan (update) and committing the time and the money to get this thing right.” He said the city has had 60 new residences built or under construction over the past year, both multi-family and single-family structures, which are connected to the Comer water and sewer system. Yarbrough said some roads have been paved in town the past couple of years, including “Brickyard, Clover and a few others” and he said with the passage of the local transportation tax more roads will be paved in the city. He said the town has used $40,000 in federal Monday to make park improvements, including redoing the basketball courts, building a new pavilion and new playground equipment. And the town is spending $60,000 to redo the red barn at the downtown park, making the bathrooms American Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant and other upgrades. Comer was awarded a 50-50 matching grant after putting up $325,000 in ARP funds to seek additional federal dollars from the state. The money will be used to improve the town’s water and sewer system, which will allow the town to increase its capacity and serve more customers.
DANIELSVILLE
Heather Meadows, city clerk for Danielsville, noted that the town was approved for a Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) this past year to expand its sewer system. The town was also approved for a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant to help build a sewer plant to help the city handle growth. She said the town has been building better relations with citizens this year, such as holding a Christmas festival. She said a new well is being established in the Sherwood community. The town is also purchasing equipment for projects around the city.
HULL
Hull Mayor Paul Walton said this will be the last year he serves as the town’s mayor. He is seeking the U.S. Congressional District 10 seat. Walton said the town completed several projects last year, including a summer enrichment reading fair. The city received a beautification grant from the state for plants off of Hwy. 72. The mayor said the town is now working with a T-Mobile Hometown grant for a beautification effort at the town well. He said a mural will be painted on the side of the convenience store next to the well. Walton said the city is working to connect Hull to the Firefly Trail with Winterville and Athens. He said covid delayed the efforts to get a new city hall for Hull, but he said the council is still trying to have the project “shovel ready” this year.
ILA
No representatives for the Ila council spoke at the event.
INDUSTRIAL AUTHORITY
Industrial authority chairman Josh Chandler said the IDA is basically the water-and-sewer authority of the county. “There’s a lot of other things we need to be doing in terms of business development and growth, but finances drive every situation and right now all of our finances are tied to water and sewer,” said Chandler.
The chairman said water lines installed down Hwy. 106 completed a four-and-a-half year project that started with the county running water from Elbert County to Georgia Renewable Power (GRP). The IDA received grant money to tie the Mize Road water system served by Commerce into the IDA system. That will be out for bid this summer.
Chandler said the partnership with the BOC is a great plus for the county, with the BOC agreeing recently to help the IDA pay off roughly $1.5 million in old industrial authority debt, which will help the county tackle any new projects that can help raise county revenues.
The chairman said Seagraves Mill Lake has been a long-term topic for the IDA. He said “the county never should have been involved in Seagraves Mill Pond.” He said the authority has sought to “take the least cost approach to get out from under that liability.” He said the authority would like to see the private lake stay but that the county just shouldn’t be involved in maintaining the lake at a cost to taxpayers.
Chandler said a big topic ahead is how to handle growth: “Where do we target our growth with water and sewer?” he asked. “I feel like we’re in a good place in Madison County where we really are trying to become collective in how we have our ideas and what our goals are moving forward.”
AGRICULTURE
Ag teacher Cindy Jones, extension service coordinator Carole Knight and farmer and commissioner Terry Chandler each spoke about agriculture in Madison County.
Jones talked about the plans for an ag center.
“It’s not just going to serve our ag community; it’s going to serve our community at large,” she said. “It’s going to be a community-type center with a banquet area where we can get together and celebrate all of the different successes in our community. It’s going to be an area where your business can come and do training in a large, nice air-conditioned/heated facility.”
She said the ag center will be an economic development piece for the community.
Jones said existing ag centers draw many people from different communities.
“They have to eat and buy gas and travel in and look around and see what’s there,” she said. “And that’s our vision for this property.”
Jones said there will be opportunity on the property for student projects.
She said the ag community is working with the commissioners and the school board on the project.
“This is going to be one of the finest facilities in the area,” she said.
Chandler talked about the progress he’s seeing in agriculture, adding that Madison County has irrigated row-crop production in the county now and is seeing a resurgence in that production.
He also talked about the updated of the county comprehensive plan update, asking citizens to be involved.
“We as commissioners are committed to creating a plan that will drive this county two where it needs to be in the next 10, 15, 20, maybe 50 years,” he said. “This is not going to be a plan that’s just checking the box. This will be a plan that will be what the citizens of this county want for the county going forward.”
Chandler said agriculture is a major component of the county.
He said the education system draws people to the county.
“But everybody who talks about Madison County talks about rural character,” he said. “That is a selling point for Madison County and has been for years. And that only continues if there is an economically viable reason for large parcels to stay intact. So that means the agricultural economy has to be viable. It has to be something people can be profitable with or at some point in time there is a dollar figure where I can’t hold this property anymore…For a lot of reasons, open land is valuable to everybody in the county. You think of aesthetics, air quality, water recharge, all of those things we know are valuable. But it is economically valuable to counties to maintain open areas. That is component that will a driving factor at least in the thought process as we develop this comprehensive plan.”
Knight also spoke at the event, noting that the Madison County 2020 farmgate value was $218 million, 11th in the state out of 159 counties. The county had been number one. Knight explained that the drop isn’t that ag is decreasing in the county.
“It has to do with how they figure poultry numbers,” she said. “That process has changed. So it’s a little more realistic. Poultry has maintained in our county and is growing in some other counties.”
Knight said agriculture contributes $278 million to the local economy.
Knight said that part of her office’s role is to educate those moving into the county about the importance of agriculture and how it functions locally.
