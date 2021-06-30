The old, county-owned Presbyterian Church off Hwy. 29 in front of the county government complex is in disrepair, but county commissioners aren’t ready to give up on it.
Board members talked about the church and the adjoining old cemetery Monday evening.
Commissioner Terry Chandler said the old church is a county landmark, along with the old courthouse, the covered bridge at Watson Mill and the Strickland House on Hwy. 98. Chandler told the board that he has had conversations with someone who might be interested in renovating the structure and using it as an office space.
And the group agreed to postpone any actions on the property until potential renovation options can be examined.
The discussion followed the BOC’s talk of deeding the old cemetery and church to the City of Danielsville, which oversees a trust willed to the city by a local resident for the maintenance of the cemetery. Having one government agency oversee the cemetery would simplify matters, said commission chairman Todd Higdon.
But commissioner Derek Doster voiced reservations about deeding the property to the city without any written agreement spelling out the intent to preserve the building.
