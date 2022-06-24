It started with the basic need to communicate. Twenty years ago Jodi Cronic was in school, seeking a specialist degree in special education when she registered for a basic course in American sign language.
Her father had been diagnosed with brain tumors, which had taken his hearing. A long-time member of Hull Baptist Church, she saw the elective course as a way to help learn to interpret the worship service for her father. The sign language ministry is one she still heads today.
About 10 or 15 years ago, Cronic began sharing her sign language knowledge. She started a class at the church to help others better communicate with the deaf community. Chronic insists she communicates at an intermediate level and is not a professional. Many students have returned year after year because she claims it’s a skill, “The more you do it, the better you get.” In fact, she asserts long-time student Herbert Metcaf is the true professional in the class, routinely teaching others signs for the latest terms, like COVID, the internet and social media.
The class usually consists of about 10 people, but it has often had up to 12 or 14. She recommends a few books to help learn signs, but the class mostly focuses on practicing them with each other. Cronic explains most deaf people do not see themselves as handicapped, yet non-deaf can aid communication by learning sign language, the same way a person might learn a foreign language when visiting another country.
She has used sign language in unexpected ways in the past 20 years.
“You never know when you are going to find yourself in the position to use it,” she says.
Cronic has used her skills at the Athens Library, at a local veterinary clinic, and even with people she’s met on a beach trip. Most of these encounters were unplanned meetings, and sign language has enabled her to help facilitate communication between people who might otherwise have difficulty in understanding each other.
Chronic is a retired Madison County teacher and administrator. She established Athens Educational Services in Bogart to assist and especially advocate for families with special needs students. Her sign language classes are free at Hull Baptist Church in the Fellowship Hall on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Students of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend and begin at any time. Call Jodi Cronic 706-540-9908 or email her mjcronic@bellsouth.net for further information.
