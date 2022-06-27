It’s time for red, white and blue, tossed candy collected by children by the handful, and lines of cars, trucks, marchers, music and hand waves of hello to the large crowds along the parade route.
The City of Colbert’s 51st annual Independence Day Celebration is set for Saturday, July 2, with the parade beginning at 9 a.m.
Anyone wishing to be in the parade will need to be at the Old Colbert School (now housing the city hall) located at 60 W. First Avenue beginning at 7:30 a.m. and no later than 8 a.m.
“Delicious barbecue will be cooked and served by the Colbert Baptist Church immediately following the parade at the Old Colbert Fire Hall,” organizers said.
Tickets can be purchased at the ticket tent at the old fire hall for $12 per plate, which will include tea.
“Anyone who wishes to sell home-grown fruits and vegetables is welcome to join us at a special section set up for a farmer's market,” organizers said. “Please spread the word! Vendors will also have handmade items for sale in assigned vendor spaces.”
There will be a pie contest. Homemade blueberry, apple, and/or peach pies are welcome. Prizes will be awarded to the most delicious and most attractive pies. Entries should ready Saturday morning, July 2nd by 10 a.m. Bring pies to the "Pie Contest" booth under the pavilion across the street from the barbecue pits.
Bingo will be played in the Depot meeting room from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Donations only accepted. Prizes offered from local business. Beside the Caboose will be cornhole games to play at no charge.
“Visit the red caboose, log house, and museum to learn of the great history of our town,” organizers said. “The talented Country River Band will entertain all day from the stage with great country music. Bring your family, your lawn chairs, and all your red, white, and blue to celebrate Colbert's Independence Day Celebration themed "Back on Track." We look forward to celebrating with you!”
