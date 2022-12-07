Spreading manure is an age-old practice to fertilize fields. It’s smelly, but nothing like the stench people encounter now with certain “soil amendments,” such as sludge from chicken processing, that are being used in Georgia.
So how do you make sure that what’s spread on fields is the “good stuff,” not the “bad stuff?”
That’s what Madison County’s Chamber of Commerce asked legislators Friday morning at the organization’s annual “Eggs-and-Issues” breakfast at Jackson EMC, with Representatives Rob Leverett and Alan Powell in attendance, along with State Senator Frank Ginn.
“There is no clear definition of what constitutes a ‘soil amendment,’” Chamber officials stated in a document on Chamber priorities passed out to all in attendance Friday. “Additional products used as soil amendments should have proven and verifiable soil benefits and must contain verifiably safe levels of any component for humans, plants, animals, soil and water. We recommend the General Assembly codify a definition of soil amendments for agriculture and establish/implement rigorous and verifiable testing procedures to ensure their proper and safe use while protecting normal agricultural practices and right to farm.”
Leverett said the “soil amendment” issue is one of his primary focuses in the upcoming legislative session.
“I do foresee some legislation,” Leverett told the audience. “It is such a big issue in our district. It’s a sensitive issue, because a lot of ag businesses do depend on it.”
Leverett said he favors allowing soil amendments, but it must be done right.
“You’re taking something that would be wasted and you’re putting it back in the beginning of the production chain,” he said. “But I think it’s crucial we make sure we know what’s being applied and we have a way to find out what’s being applied and we also make sure we’re not putting something that is harmful back in the soil.”
Leverett said the state Department of Agriculture does not have the staff to enforce its rules related to soil amendments, noting that there are “two-to-three people to enforce this statewide.”
“That’s just simply not working,” he said.
Leverett said those cutting timber must file a notice that they are cutting timber on a certain day on a certain piece of property. But he said the spreading of “soil amendments” is on an honor system.
“I don’t want to overregulate it, but I do think it needs some additional enforcement,” he said.
The representative said he’d like to see an active listing of who is spreading what, along with when and where.
“Usually what happens is a county commissioner gets a call and then they don’t know what’s going on,” he said. “There’s no way to find out who is spreading, what is supposedly being spread. So you can’t go and make sure that what they said they were spraying is actually what they’re spraying. It would be helpful if we could have some kind of centralized filing system so that if someone got a call, you could go onto a portal and see who’s out there and what they’re supposed to be spreading.”
Leverett added that counties should be empowered to help the state enforce its rules. He said he doesn’t want to see each county with its own regulatory scheme, but he said county code enforcement offices, if properly trained, could help make sure companies spreading soil amendments are doing what the state requires. He said a code enforcement officer or a county extension agent could draw samples on what’s spread to make sure it’s all done in a lawful manner.
Leverett said legislators will soon meet with members of the poultry industry to discuss the matter.
“I hope to file some legislation on a bipartisan basis that I’m hoping will be agreeable and will be drafted right so that it really kind of threads the needle of not overregulating it so farmers can spread manure and things like that that are helpful for the process, but I also want to make sure we can stop some of these bad actors and make sure we know what’s being spread out there,” he said.
Rodney Chandler, chairman of the Chamber’s government affair’s committee, outlined the Chamber’s local and state priorities for 2023. The group asks that school safety funding be addressed in the state’s budget next year.
“We request that school safety and security become a line item in the QBE (Quality Basic Education) allotment sheet so recurring funding can be considered each budget year,” stated the Chamber priority document. “Because each district is unique in its needs, this funding should be allocated and used by individual districts as they see fit.”
Chamber board member Brandon Ashley of Jackson EMC moderated Friday’s forum and asked the legislators if funds could be allocated to districts to use as they see fit regarding security needs.
Powell responded with an overview of the state budgeting process, noting that the Governor has line-item veto power. He then said that advocating for such changes “starts in this room.” He urged those in attendance to call the Governor’s office, other legislators, the Georgia School Superintendents’ Association and others to make their wishes known.
“You care about your communities, your cities, your county, your state,” said Powell. “You are the best lobbyists there are. There’s no greater lobbyist than a voting citizen, a politically active citizen. Y’all bringing it up means more than the school system lobby groups or associations. When the citizens bring this up, that tells me that y’all are in support of it….I’m a believer that I have to listen to y’all. So, lobby it. Write the governor’s office. If y’all bring this to their attention, this is how you get it done.”
The Chamber emphasized the need for “modernizing our county’s infrastructure — broadband, water, sewer, roads, etc.,” noting that such efforts are “vital for retaining existing business and attracting new business.”
“The Chamber can be a facilitator for discussions about these issues and their impact to the business community,” the Chamber priority list stated.
Ginn spoke of the importance of government helping foster partnerships to bring faster internet to rural areas, such as the collaboration between Jackson EMC and TruVista.
“What government can do is get some obstacles out of the way,” he said.
Ginn noted that more federal money has been approved for broadband in Georgia.
“We all pay federal taxes so anytime we can get that money back in Georgia we want to try to make sure that happens,” he said.
Both Leverett and Powell said broadband expansion is crucial, with both bringing up the government’s push to bring electricity to all rural homes last century.
“We’re at the same point today when it comes to the internet,” said Powell. “It’s changed everything in the last 25 years.”
Chamber officials also addressed the ongoing update of the county’s comprehensive plan, noting that the county needs a planning and zoning map that “reflects the present and future needs of the community.”
“We encourage local governments to pass common sense ordinances that are business and consumer friendly, and work on educating the Chamber and the business community when proposed changes are being made or enforcement changes,” the Chamber priority document stated. “We want the comprehensive county plan to include the importance of agriculture to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.