Eggs and issues

Rep. Rob Leverett (C) speaks about soil amendments Friday at the Chamber of Commerce’s “Eggs and Issues” breakfast at Jackson EMC. He’s pictured with Sen. Frank Ginn (L) and Rep. Alan Powell (R).

Spreading manure is an age-old practice to fertilize fields. It’s smelly, but nothing like the stench people encounter now with certain “soil amendments,” such as sludge from chicken processing, that are being used in Georgia.

So how do you make sure that what’s spread on fields is the “good stuff,” not the “bad stuff?”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.