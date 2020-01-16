Republican Rob Leverett of Elberton has announced his candidacy for the District 33 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.
He seeks to replace Tom McCall, who is retiring from the position.
“Like most other citizens of Georgia House District 33, I felt both gratitude and disappointment when I heard that Rep. McCall, who has served as our State Representative for so many years, was not going to seek reelection,” said Leverett. “I felt gratitude and appreciation for Tom, who greatly deserves a rest after tireless years of service, and felt disappointment for the rest of us, who will no longer enjoy the benefit of his representation. Tom has so very ably served the citizens of District 33 that it is a great loss not to have him return, and it will be a challenge for anyone to fill his shoes. It is thus with a great sense of awe at the tremendous task before me that I humbly announce my candidacy for State Representative for House District 33.”
Leverett is an attorney in Elberton with a small-town general civil practice.
“In that capacity, as a business owner and attorney, I feel that I have a unique perspective on how laws impact all of us in our day-to-day lives,” he said. “I feel that this life experience will serve me well in making sure that the actions of the General Assembly improve rather than complicate our lives. I hope to bring the same conservative, common sense, practical approach to the job that Tom McCall did for so many years.”
Leverett said his grandfather instilled in him a great respect for the trials and tribulations faced by farmers.
“I recognize the fundamental importance of agriculture and family farms in our community, and will do everything I can to protect that way of life from those who would burden it with well-intended but misguided regulation,” he said. “I also realize that attracting new investment and economic development is vital to maintaining and improving the quality of life in our communities, and pledge to participate actively in soliciting and attracting desirable and beneficial economic development. I also firmly believe that our state government should support our local educators by providing them the state funding and resources they need to educate the next generation of Georgians.”
Leverett said he grew up in the district and has deep roots in the community.
“After having spent some time away for school and my early career, I came back and raised my family here,” he said. “I love this area and want to see it continue to be a great place for our children to stay and raise their kids in a loving and safe environment, and to instill in them the kind of small town values that have served our state so well in the past and will continue to serve future generations well.”
The candidate said he will work hard to represent all of the district.
“I live in Elberton but am well aware that the 33rd House District includes all of Elbert and Lincoln Counties, as well as portions of Madison, Wilkes and Columbia counties,” he said. “I believe that the state representative from District 33 should be a representative for all of the district. Toward that end, I look forward to meeting and talking with constituents and elected officials from all of the counties that make up District 33 to learn how our state government can help improve the lives of our citizens.”
Leverett, 55, grew up in Elberton, and attended Dartmouth College and the University of Georgia School of Law. He practiced law in Atlanta for a few years and then came back to practice with his father.
“I have been very fortunate to be married to Mary Dana for 27 years,” he said. “We have two sons, Robert and William, both grown, and one black labrador, Charlie. I currently serve on the Elbert County Library Board and am a member of the Elberton Rotary Club. I have in the past served as Chairman of the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce, President of the Elberton Rotary Club, and Chairman of the Elbert County Friends of Scouting Campaign. I also served on the Elberton Downtown Development Authority and participated in the Leadership Georgia Program in 2000. It would be my great honor and privilege to serve as your representative for State House District 33.”
