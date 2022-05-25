Local Georgia House Representative Rob Leverett was among 25 legislators from around the country selected to the Republican GOPAC Class of Emerging Leaders.
"As Americans are seeking solutions to the issues our communities face, our 2022 Class of Emerging Leaders has an excellent opportunity to advance ideas to make the lives of their constituents easier, safer, and better," said GOPAC Chairman David Avella. "We welcome being part of their development and doing our part to support their success."
Nominated by the legislative leadership in their state, these legislators have “demonstrated promise in positively impacting their state and rising within the Republican ranks.”
The GOPAC Emerging Leaders Program is a year-long initiative to educate the next generation of Republican legislators.
“The program equips these legislators with information to help legislate more effectively and ultimately achieve leadership roles within their state or run for higher office,” organizers said.
The GOPAC summit will be in Santa Barbara, California June 27-29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.