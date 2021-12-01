Madison County Library Director Jennifer Ivey announced her resignation Monday night.
The 16-year library veteran said it has been a privilege to work with so many good library staff members. She said the community needs a good library and Madison County has one of the best.
Library board member Harry Rice said that the commissioners need to do something about the pay of the library director. He said it’s a shame that someone of Ivey’s caliber is paid “in the mid $30,000s” after 16 years of service. Rice said she should have been considered a department head and paid accordingly.
“It’s y’all’s responsibility to support the library,” said Rice to the BOC.
Ivey acknowledged that low pay is a factor in her leaving to take a job with the University of Georgia.
This kicked off considerable discussion about a convoluted pay arrangement between the commissioners, the Athens Regional Library System and the Madison County Library Board.
Commissioners expressed puzzlement about the pay situation, noting that they write a lump sum check to the Athens Regional system. For several years, the county budget has simply shown one line item for $213,000 to the regional system. BOC members said they do not get back any itemized breakdown of how the regional system distributes that money and they thought that pay raises were handled through the regional system. They voiced surprise about Ivey’s level of pay.
Athens Regional director Valerie Bell said the county is responsible for funding the position and that pay varies between other directors in the region based on what local governments can pay.
Commissioners said they want an itemized breakdown of how every dollar is spent, and Bell said she would provide that.
Commission chairman Todd Higdon said he was upset to learn that Ivey is leaving. He praised her work and said he hoped there was a chance she would stay if the pay was addressed. Commissioners shared their dismay with Ivey leaving, with Terry Chandler saying she had been done a disservice and that the county needs to call the shots on how its dollars are spent for the library.
Rice said the school board needs to pitch in on helping fund the library.
