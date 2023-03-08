The vision started as a small bookshelf in Colbert City Hall, but local citizens see a vision for much more. Colbert City Clerks Kerri-Lynn Phillips and Elisa Grimes came to the City Council at its Monday night meeting asking for funds to purchase bookshelves for the library the city is organizing.
Audience members encouraged the council to think bigger.
The clerks have received a pledge of at least 30 boxes of donated books for the library, but the organizational details have widely exceeded the original intent.
The council established the plans for the library last year as part of its qualifications for city services needed to apply for a portion of SPLOST funding.
During the meeting, city resident Flo Hix asked the council to define the parameters of the project in terms of budget and programs. The council said they do not have any definite plans.
“We didn’t know it would be as big as quick as it has been,” said council member Johnathan Pou.
During the public comment portion, Hix pledged the funds needed to acquire the bookshelves. This came after City Attorney Dale Perry informed the council that state law requires the council to officially vote to provide the library. He plans to research the requirements and present them to the council at a later date.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parks committee presented information regarding its progress. The group has been approved as a 501(3)c charitable organization, which will allow it to apply for state and federal grants. The city will host a workday in the park March 18, but details are unclear. They will be announced later. This Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. the committee has invited a designer to the park to discuss more simple suggestions than the plans, which have been previously submitted. The public is welcome to attend that session.
