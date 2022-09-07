Should restaurants in the county be allowed to serve liquor by the drink?
That question will be on the ballot two months from today when voters hit the polls in the 2022 general elections on Nov. 8.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 5:54 pm
The ballot question will read: “Shall the governing authority of Madison County be authorized to issue licenses to sell distilled spirits for beverage purposes by the drink, such sales to be for consumption only on the premises?”
All persons who are not registered to vote and who desire to register to vote in the special election may register to vote through the close of business on October 11. Early voting will be held Oct. 17 – Oct. 22; Oct. 24 to Oct. 29 and Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 at the Board of Election’s office, 20 Albany Ave., Danielsville. Polls will be open at Madison County precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
