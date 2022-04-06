Lisa Crumley has been on the frontlines of the technological revolution in the county’s school system.
She works as the technology specialist at Ila Elementary and says she enjoys every moment of it, with being selected as the school system’s Support Person of the Year (SPOTY) a definite highlight.
“There are days I ask myself how I got here and what am I doing, but in the end, I know this is the career I was meant for,” Crumley said.
A special challenge for Crumley and for the entire technology team was the implementation of individual Chrome books for each student, especially during the pandemic.
“The most challenging part of my job is staying on top of Chromebook repairs and inventory now that one-to-one deployment is in place,” she said. “Before there was even a hint of a pandemic, our technology team discussed the possibility of each student having his or her own computer to take home. I honestly cringed at the thought. Since it has become a reality, I have had days where I’ve struggled, and I’ve also worked harder than I ever have in my life. Yes, it’s still a challenge but, along with the entire technology team, we helped make the past two years a success.”
Crumley is a 1984 graduate of Madison County High School. She continued her education at Athens Tech and Kaplan University.
“As a former Ila Gator, I really enjoy being in the building where I fell in love with education and reading,” she said. “I formed many lasting relationships then and I treasure the relationships I have with my co-workers now.”
Before coming to work for the school system, she worked at the YMCA for 20 years, then worked at the high school as the Project Success/VOCA parapro for four years.
In 2001, then Ila Elementary principal Carol Douglas asked her to consider coming to Ila Elementary as the Technology Specialist. “I honestly had no idea what I was getting myself into, with the introduction of computers and the Internet to the school system just starting,” she said. “When I came onboard, Mac desktops were still being used and hardly anyone had a classroom computer. What followed was five fantastic years of learning and growing with the school in the field of technology. After 13 years away from the school, I was tempted once again by the technology position at Ila in 2019. Knowing I had a huge learning curve, I jumped right back in. I have not regretted a moment of my time spent at Ila, even with the pandemic and one-to-one Chromebook deployment taking place.”
Crumley said that there are so many positives to her job.
“I am rewarded each day by smiles from students and co-workers,” she said. “(And) other than being chosen as this year’s SPOTY at Ila, I’d have to say that I’m most proud of building relationships with students. Before, I hardly knew their names, but now I know them all. When a student and I can put our heads together to try to figure out a problem or troubleshoot a computer, it’s a time to celebrate. A fourth grader and I worked together trying to figure out what was going on with her Chromebook last year. We solved the problem and on the last day of school she gave me a handmade card that said, ‘You are the best with computers.’ I’m so proud of that. I look forward to many more of those moments.”
Crumley just celebrated her 35th wedding anniversary with her high school sweetheart, Ted Crumley.
“We don't have children, but we do have two dogs and a cat we adore,” she said. “We take them with us on camping trips and hiking (well, the cat doesn't hike with us yet). We have a little goat farm near Ila.”
She said being selected as this year SPOTY was a definite highlight of her life.
“With so many deserving employees in the school system, I was surprised and so honored to be chosen,” she said. “It was an unforgettable experience that I will always cherish. Being awarded SPOTY reminds me that I should give my very best every day and try to live up to that title. It is so great to work with Amy Denman and the entire school system technology team. They all work so well under pressure and have helped me tremendously. I couldn't do my job without their support. And I'm thankful for the support of the amazing administration at Ila — Missy Andrews and Jerry King. I'm surrounded by the best.”
