While a ruling to formally remove former Hull Mayor Paul Walton came in March, the city council voted last Thursday to file a motion against him for his actions since that court decision.
After pausing for executive session mid-way through the meeting, the council returned with three motions related to events in the case.
First, the council directed newly hired city attorney Dale Perry to file a contempt motion against the former mayor. Perry said Walton has failed to turn over city property including electronics and a cell phone. Further, the council contends that Walton failed to obey the order by performing mayoral duties after the March 23 date. The attorney said Walton purchased an iPhone 14 from Verizon on April 23, 2023, after the ruling.
The council also voted to have Perry write a request to former city attorney Nefertara Clark for refund of payments she has billed since November 2022. The council and Perry believe Clark had no authority to act on behalf of the city during the litigation because the council did not have a quorum nor ability to vote to approve her actions in the case. According to Perry, Superior Court Chief Judge Jeffery Malcom issued a decision on April 23, 2023, that said Clark’s participation in the case was a conflict of interest. It appears Clark billed the city about $20,000 before the court ruling.
Finally, the council approved Perry writing a letter to Sophia Smith requesting the return of any payments from the city during her employment in a role the former mayor called “executive assistant.” The council, Perry and current city clerk Sandy Pou say their research has revealed that Smith did not use her city-issued computer, update the financial records, nor complete compliance reports since Pou was fired in September 2022. The council contends she did not complete duties to maintain city operation and had no authority to complete the same duties performed by a clerk.
Perry said he will take action on the council’s vote in the next week.
He also presented an invoice to the city for about 98 billable hours in the case, totalling almost $25,000. The city’s general fund balance is just under $22,000. Therefore, the council voted a good faith payment of $5,326.82 to cover some of his fees and all of Perry’s out-of-pocket expenses. The council will revisit payment for Perry’s services as they learn more about the overall state of its finances.
“This situation should have never occurred,” Perry said in presenting his invoice to the council and expressing understanding that the city was not in a financial position to pay the entire bill.
The meeting was the first regular meeting since the city government had effectively shut down with litigation over the legitimacy of Walton’s position as mayor.
Finances and legal topics related to reconstructing records and operations took priority throughout the meeting.
City clerk Sandy Pou reported that her personal audit is not complete, which forced her to present an incomplete financial report.
“It has been a lot more complicated than I anticipated and I knew it was going to be complicated, ” she told the council.
She said she has missing checks, incomplete checks and lacks copies of some reports. In addition, she said that some funds were deposited and expensed from incorrect banking accounts. She does have all credit card statements and is devising a system to classify charges without receipts and details. The city will submit its records for an external audit as she completes that record keeping, perhaps as early as August.
Hull took the next steps to re-establishing its requirements for LOST funds from the county. The council voted to approve a service contract with the Sheriff’s Department at no cost to the city. All fines from tickets issued within the city will be paid to the county. The service contract expires in December 2024, when Sheriff Michael Moore’s current term expires.
In addition, the council also approved the contract with the fire department in the amount of $200 per month through the end of the year. The city had been paying the fire department about $750 a month until last September and the department has been serving the city without pay or a contract since last year. The department has agreed to accept the lower fees since the city is operating with depleted funds. However, the mayor instructed the council that they could amend the contract at any time, once the financial picture of the city is more certain.
Those two service contracts, along with water service, fulfill requirements for the city to reinstate its LOST funds. Both city attorney and Mayor John Barber said they’ve discussed those funds with county officials. The attorney and mayor are unsure if the city will receive the funds pro-rated or retroactive with the night’s actions.
